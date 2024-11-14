Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

CORAL LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Result - quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 with limited review report thereon in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. In terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Thursday, 14th November 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 3B, Patanwala Compound, Opp. Shreyas Cinema, L.B.S. Marg, Ghatkopar (W), Mumbai- 400086 at 2:30 P.M, has inter alia considered and approved: 1. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with Statement of Asset & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and took note of the Limited Review Report submitted by M A Parekh & Associates, Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Sep 2024 19 Sep 2024

CORAL LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to Régulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Tuesday September 24 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 3B Patanwala Compound Opp Shreyas Cinema L.B.S. Marg Ghatkopar (W) Mumbai- 400 086 inter alia for the following business (es): 1. To approve Cost Audit Report in Form CRA -3 for the Financial Year 2023-2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of chairman. Thanking You. Dear Sir/Madam, We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting of the of the Company held on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 3B, Patanwala Compound, Opp Shreyas Cinema, L.B.S. Marg, Ghatkopar (W) Mumbai- 400 086 at 12.00 noon, have inter alia transacted the following business: 1. Approval of Cost Audit Report in Form CRA -3 for the Financial Year 2023-2024. The meeting commenced at 12.00 Noon and was concluded by 1.30 PM on the same day. Kindly take the same on record. Thanking You. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

CORAL LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice under Regulation 29(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 inter alia for the following business(es)_ 1.To consider and adopt Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2.To fix date time for convening the 42nd Annual General Meeting and to approve the Notice of Annual General Meeting 3.Any other business with the permission of chairman Subject: Outcome of the Board meeting held on August 14, 2024 Pursuant to Reg 30 (Read with Part A of Schedule III) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 3B, Patanwala Compound, Opp. Shreyas Cinema, L.B.S. Marg, Ghatkopar (W), Mumbai- 400 086 at 1.30 P.M (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

CORAL LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Friday 09th August 2024 inter alia for the following business(es): 1. To consider the appointment of Ms. Pooja Hindia (DIN: 09840237) as an Independent Director of the Company for a first term of five consecutive years. 2. To note completion of tenure of Ms. Sheela Kamdar (DIN: 06948522) 3. Reconstitution of Audit Committee Nomination & Remuneration Committee Stakeholder Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. 4. Any other business with the permission of chairman. Thanking you and assuring you of our best co-operation at all times In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 read with Part A of Schedule III, We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today on 09 August 2024at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 3B, Patanwala Compound, Opp. Shreyas Cinema, L.B.S. Marg, Ghatkopar (W), Mumbai- 400 086 at 1.30 P.M Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

CORAL LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To take a note of resignation of CS 2. To appoint new CS 3. To declare final dividend if any 4. To appoint internal auditor for financial year 2024-25 The Board has approved final dividend of Rs. 2/- per shares for the financial year ending March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.07.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

CORAL LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve audited financial result for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; 2. To appoint Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25; 3. To appoint Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25; 4. To appoint Cost Auditor for the financial year 2024-25; 5. Any other business matter with the permission of Chairman. Pursuant to Regulation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, May 23, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved: 1. audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Appointment of M/s SARK & Associates LLP, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25; 3. Appointment of M/s Aatish Dhatrak & Associates as Cost Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25; Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25 Appointment of Cost Auditor for the financial year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

CORAL LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Company Secretary Appointment of Mrs. Ruchi Pipara as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.04.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Apr 2024 4 Apr 2024

Appointment of Cost Auditor The Company through this corrigendum wishes to bring to your notice, certain changes in Announcement of Appointment of Cost Auditor dated April 4, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Mar 2024 29 Feb 2024

CORAL LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Friday March 8 2024 inter alia for the following business (es): 1. To appoint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company; 2. Any other business with the permission of chairman. Outcome of Board meeting is attached. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on March 8, 2024 has considered and approved appointment of Ms. Shifa Memon as the Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company with effect from the opening of business hours on March 9, 2024. Disclosure under regulation 30 is attached for reference. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.03.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024