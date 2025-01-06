iifl-logo-icon 1
Coral Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

780.1
(-3.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Coral Labs. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

17.59

9.11

18.04

24.88

Depreciation

-1.98

-2

-1.56

-1.55

Tax paid

-4.05

-1.98

-5.6

-8.26

Working capital

11.57

22.79

-3.33

10.21

Other operating items

Operating

23.12

27.91

7.55

25.27

Capital expenditure

0.94

4.04

5.65

-1.62

Free cash flow

24.06

31.95

13.2

23.65

Equity raised

231.61

217.72

206.61

157.69

Investing

8.31

-20.11

6.38

34.02

Financing

12.16

4.17

-0.43

1.8

Dividends paid

0

0

0.71

1.78

Net in cash

276.14

233.74

226.48

218.94

