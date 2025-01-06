Coral Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
17.59
9.11
18.04
24.88
Depreciation
-1.98
-2
-1.56
-1.55
Tax paid
-4.05
-1.98
-5.6
-8.26
Working capital
11.57
22.79
-3.33
10.21
Other operating items
Operating
23.12
27.91
7.55
25.27
Capital expenditure
0.94
4.04
5.65
-1.62
Free cash flow
24.06
31.95
13.2
23.65
Equity raised
231.61
217.72
206.61
157.69
Investing
8.31
-20.11
6.38
34.02
Financing
12.16
4.17
-0.43
1.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0.71
1.78
Net in cash
276.14
233.74
226.48
218.94
