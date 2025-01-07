Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
96.56
70.57
92.47
95.47
yoy growth (%)
36.82
-23.67
-3.13
23.96
Raw materials
-50.06
-40.02
-53.57
-48.67
As % of sales
51.84
56.71
57.93
50.98
Employee costs
-10.18
-9.7
-8.56
-6.75
As % of sales
10.54
13.74
9.26
7.07
Other costs
-20.47
-15.56
-15.15
-16.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.2
22.04
16.38
17.73
Operating profit
15.84
5.29
15.17
23.11
OPM
16.41
7.49
16.41
24.2
Depreciation
-1.98
-2
-1.56
-1.55
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.05
-0.03
-0.03
Other income
3.77
5.89
4.46
3.36
Profit before tax
17.59
9.11
18.04
24.88
Taxes
-4.05
-1.98
-5.6
-8.26
Tax rate
-23.06
-21.79
-31.04
-33.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
13.53
7.13
12.44
16.61
Exceptional items
0.01
0
0
-0.32
Net profit
13.55
7.13
12.44
16.29
yoy growth (%)
90.09
-42.7
-23.62
31.45
NPM
14.03
10.1
13.45
17.06
