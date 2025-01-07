iifl-logo-icon 1
Coral Laboratories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

834.9
(6.70%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:33:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

96.56

70.57

92.47

95.47

yoy growth (%)

36.82

-23.67

-3.13

23.96

Raw materials

-50.06

-40.02

-53.57

-48.67

As % of sales

51.84

56.71

57.93

50.98

Employee costs

-10.18

-9.7

-8.56

-6.75

As % of sales

10.54

13.74

9.26

7.07

Other costs

-20.47

-15.56

-15.15

-16.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.2

22.04

16.38

17.73

Operating profit

15.84

5.29

15.17

23.11

OPM

16.41

7.49

16.41

24.2

Depreciation

-1.98

-2

-1.56

-1.55

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.05

-0.03

-0.03

Other income

3.77

5.89

4.46

3.36

Profit before tax

17.59

9.11

18.04

24.88

Taxes

-4.05

-1.98

-5.6

-8.26

Tax rate

-23.06

-21.79

-31.04

-33.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

13.53

7.13

12.44

16.61

Exceptional items

0.01

0

0

-0.32

Net profit

13.55

7.13

12.44

16.29

yoy growth (%)

90.09

-42.7

-23.62

31.45

NPM

14.03

10.1

13.45

17.06

