Coral Laboratories Ltd AGM

763
(1.78%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Coral Labs. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 202419 Aug 2024
AGM 27/09/2024 Subject: Outcome of the Board meeting held on August 14, 2024 Pursuant to Reg 30 (Read with Part A of Schedule III) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 3B, Patanwala Compound, Opp. Shreyas Cinema, L.B.S. Marg, Ghatkopar (W), Mumbai- 400 086 at 1.30 P.M (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024) Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Proceeding of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, September 27, 2024 Ref: Regulation 30 and 44 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement(s) Regulations, 2015 ( SEBI Regulations). Please find enclosed herewith the proceeding of 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Coral Laboratories Limited (the Company) held on Friday, September 27, 2024, held through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Video Means (VC/ OAVM) in compliance with the provisions of the SEBI and MCA for your records. Thanking you and assuring you of our best co-operation at all times. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024) Dear Sir/ Madam, Disclosure of of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulation) of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, September 27, 2024, Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulation), please find attached herewith the Voting Result of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company held on Friday, September 27, 2024, at 01.30 p.m. held through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Video Means (VC/ OAVM) in compliance with the provisions of the SEBI and MCA for your record. Thanking you and assuring you of our best co-operation at all times (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)

Coral Labs.: Related News

No Record Found

