Cosboard Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.29
4.29
4.29
4.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
59.12
23.21
23.23
-51.35
Net Worth
63.41
27.5
27.52
-47.06
Minority Interest
Debt
32.28
27.34
18.67
86.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
95.69
54.84
46.19
39.04
Fixed Assets
61.73
18.68
15.65
18.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.98
0.98
0.98
0.98
Networking Capital
32.61
32.87
29.3
15.93
Inventories
0
1.17
1.21
1.21
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
3.82
2.07
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
29.35
30.07
29.93
30.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.2
-0.06
-0.04
-7.48
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.36
-0.38
-1.8
-7.85
Cash
0.12
2.06
0
3.55
Total Assets
95.69
54.84
46.18
39.04
