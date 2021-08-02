Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1.4
109.49
77.26
yoy growth (%)
-100
-98.71
41.71
23.06
Raw materials
0
-2.81
-80.47
-51.19
As % of sales
0
199.97
73.49
66.26
Employee costs
0
-0.09
-2.64
-1.81
As % of sales
0
6.58
2.41
2.34
Other costs
-0.84
-1.4
-13.93
-13.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
99.68
12.72
17.3
Operating profit
-0.84
-2.9
12.43
10.88
OPM
0
-206.23
11.36
14.09
Depreciation
-2.67
-2.68
-2.72
-2.75
Interest expense
0
0
-8.82
-7.25
Other income
0
0.16
0.12
0.09
Profit before tax
-3.51
-5.41
1
0.97
Taxes
-0.08
-0.02
-0.51
-0.7
Tax rate
2.28
0.39
-51.65
-72.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.59
-5.43
0.48
0.27
Exceptional items
0
-34.4
0
0
Net profit
-3.59
-39.83
0.48
0.27
yoy growth (%)
-90.97
-8,317.88
78.86
-84.56
NPM
0
-2,832.12
0.44
0.35
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.