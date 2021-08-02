iifl-logo
Cosboard Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.3
(-4.56%)
Aug 2, 2021|03:09:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1.4

109.49

77.26

yoy growth (%)

-100

-98.71

41.71

23.06

Raw materials

0

-2.81

-80.47

-51.19

As % of sales

0

199.97

73.49

66.26

Employee costs

0

-0.09

-2.64

-1.81

As % of sales

0

6.58

2.41

2.34

Other costs

-0.84

-1.4

-13.93

-13.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

99.68

12.72

17.3

Operating profit

-0.84

-2.9

12.43

10.88

OPM

0

-206.23

11.36

14.09

Depreciation

-2.67

-2.68

-2.72

-2.75

Interest expense

0

0

-8.82

-7.25

Other income

0

0.16

0.12

0.09

Profit before tax

-3.51

-5.41

1

0.97

Taxes

-0.08

-0.02

-0.51

-0.7

Tax rate

2.28

0.39

-51.65

-72.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.59

-5.43

0.48

0.27

Exceptional items

0

-34.4

0

0

Net profit

-3.59

-39.83

0.48

0.27

yoy growth (%)

-90.97

-8,317.88

78.86

-84.56

NPM

0

-2,832.12

0.44

0.35

