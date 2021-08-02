iifl-logo
Cosboard Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

2.3
(-4.56%)
Aug 2, 2021

COSBOARD INDUSTRIES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

404.5

18.766,852.3274.091.241,438.97285.58

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

556.9

12.923,678.3241.390.9631.04409.51

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

301.65

18.191,902.4525.630.79502.28305.13

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

83.7

18.721,664.387.851.19407.3797.6

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd

TNPL

177.75

329.171,230.2222.121.691,323.03301.51

