Cosboard Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.51
-5.41
1
0.97
Depreciation
-2.67
-2.68
-2.72
-2.75
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.02
-0.51
-0.7
Working capital
-25.46
-33.66
5.3
9.43
Other operating items
Operating
-31.73
-41.77
3.05
6.94
Capital expenditure
0
-3.17
0.02
29.66
Free cash flow
-31.73
-44.94
3.07
36.6
Equity raised
-95.49
-5.51
3.82
3.28
Investing
0
0
0.11
0.12
Financing
109.77
50.88
36.31
38.19
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-17.45
0.42
43.32
78.2
