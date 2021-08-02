iifl-logo
Cosboard Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.3
(-4.56%)
Aug 2, 2021|03:09:55 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.51

-5.41

1

0.97

Depreciation

-2.67

-2.68

-2.72

-2.75

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.02

-0.51

-0.7

Working capital

-25.46

-33.66

5.3

9.43

Other operating items

Operating

-31.73

-41.77

3.05

6.94

Capital expenditure

0

-3.17

0.02

29.66

Free cash flow

-31.73

-44.94

3.07

36.6

Equity raised

-95.49

-5.51

3.82

3.28

Investing

0

0

0.11

0.12

Financing

109.77

50.88

36.31

38.19

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-17.45

0.42

43.32

78.2

