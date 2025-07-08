iifl-logo
Cosboard Industries Ltd Share Price Live

2.3
(-4.56%)
Aug 2, 2021|03:09:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.41
  • Day's High2.41
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.41
  • Day's Low2.3
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value63.47
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.99
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Cosboard Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

2.41

Prev. Close

2.41

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.41

Day's Low

2.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

63.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.99

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cosboard Industries Ltd Corporate Action

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Cosboard Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Cosboard Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
09 Jul, 2025|12:11 AM

09 Jul, 2025|12:11 AM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.71%

Non-Promoter- 0.40%

Institutions: 0.39%

Non-Institutions: 52.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cosboard Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.29

4.29

4.29

4.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

59.12

23.21

23.23

-51.35

Net Worth

63.41

27.5

27.52

-47.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1.4

109.49

77.26

yoy growth (%)

-100

-98.71

41.71

23.06

Raw materials

0

-2.81

-80.47

-51.19

As % of sales

0

199.97

73.49

66.26

Employee costs

0

-0.09

-2.64

-1.81

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.51

-5.41

1

0.97

Depreciation

-2.67

-2.68

-2.72

-2.75

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.02

-0.51

-0.7

Working capital

-25.46

-33.66

5.3

9.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-98.71

41.71

23.06

Op profit growth

-71

-123.32

14.25

58.41

EBIT growth

-35.05

-155.07

19.49

24.11

Net profit growth

-90.97

-8,317.88

78.86

-84.56

No Record Found

Cosboard Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

404.5

18.766,852.3274.091.241,438.97285.58

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

556.9

12.923,678.3241.390.9631.04409.51

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

301.65

18.191,902.4525.630.79502.28305.13

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

83.7

18.721,664.387.851.19407.3797.6

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd

TNPL

177.75

329.171,230.2222.121.691,323.03301.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cosboard Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Anil Kumar Gilra

Managing Director

Shiv Shankar Taparia

Independent Director

Rekha Bhawsinka

Independent Director

Akram Abu

Company Secretary

Alka Jain

Independent Director

Dayanidhi Biswal

Additional Director

Madhulika Choudhary

Registered Office

New Industrial Estate Phase II,

Jagatpur,

Orissa - 754021

Tel: 91-671-2491966/1495/0612

Website: http://www.cosboard.com

Email: cosboardind@yahoo.co.in

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Cosboard industries Limited was established in the year 1981 as a private limited company. The company set up its 1st 15 TPD Board Plant Created Market all over India for its products.
Company FAQs

What is the Cosboard Industries Ltd share price today?

The Cosboard Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cosboard Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cosboard Industries Ltd is ₹0.99 Cr. as of 02 Aug ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cosboard Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cosboard Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.04 as of 02 Aug ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cosboard Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cosboard Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cosboard Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 02 Aug ‘21

What is the CAGR of Cosboard Industries Ltd?

Cosboard Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -39.80%, 3 Years at -55.33%, 1 Year at -58.63%, 6 Month at -47.85%, 3 Month at -39.47% and 1 Month at -10.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cosboard Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cosboard Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.72 %
Institutions - 0.40 %
Public - 52.89 %

