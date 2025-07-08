Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaper
Open₹2.41
Prev. Close₹2.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.41
Day's Low₹2.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹63.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.99
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.29
4.29
4.29
4.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
59.12
23.21
23.23
-51.35
Net Worth
63.41
27.5
27.52
-47.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1.4
109.49
77.26
yoy growth (%)
-100
-98.71
41.71
23.06
Raw materials
0
-2.81
-80.47
-51.19
As % of sales
0
199.97
73.49
66.26
Employee costs
0
-0.09
-2.64
-1.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.51
-5.41
1
0.97
Depreciation
-2.67
-2.68
-2.72
-2.75
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.02
-0.51
-0.7
Working capital
-25.46
-33.66
5.3
9.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-98.71
41.71
23.06
Op profit growth
-71
-123.32
14.25
58.41
EBIT growth
-35.05
-155.07
19.49
24.11
Net profit growth
-90.97
-8,317.88
78.86
-84.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
404.5
|18.76
|6,852.32
|74.09
|1.24
|1,438.97
|285.58
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
556.9
|12.92
|3,678.32
|41.39
|0.9
|631.04
|409.51
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
301.65
|18.19
|1,902.45
|25.63
|0.79
|502.28
|305.13
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
83.7
|18.72
|1,664.38
|7.85
|1.19
|407.37
|97.6
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd
TNPL
177.75
|329.17
|1,230.22
|22.12
|1.69
|1,323.03
|301.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Anil Kumar Gilra
Managing Director
Shiv Shankar Taparia
Independent Director
Rekha Bhawsinka
Independent Director
Akram Abu
Company Secretary
Alka Jain
Independent Director
Dayanidhi Biswal
Additional Director
Madhulika Choudhary
New Industrial Estate Phase II,
Jagatpur,
Orissa - 754021
Tel: 91-671-2491966/1495/0612
Website: http://www.cosboard.com
Email: cosboardind@yahoo.co.in
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Cosboard industries Limited was established in the year 1981 as a private limited company. The company set up its 1st 15 TPD Board Plant Created Market all over India for its products. It was further ...
Read More
Reports by Cosboard Industries Ltd
