Cosboard Industries Ltd Summary

Cosboard industries Limited was established in the year 1981 as a private limited company. The company set up its 1st 15 TPD Board Plant Created Market all over India for its products. It was further expanded in 1995 immediate after its Public issue and established 25 TPD Kraft Paper Plant and catered to neighbouring States. The company completed another expansion in 2001 with 60 TPD Writing Printing & Newsprint Paper Plant.