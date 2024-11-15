Board Meeting 15 Nov 2024 14 Nov 2024

COSBOARD INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Quarter Results for the 2nd Quarter and Half-year ended September 30 2024 With reference to the above subject, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Friday the 15th day of November, 2024 at 05:30 P.M and concluded at 10:15 P.M. The Board inter alia has considered and approved the following: (a) In compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. The copy of the said results along with Limited Review Report submitted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company are enclosed as along with Annexure - A (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

With reference to the above subject, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Friday, the 06th day of September, 2024, at 07:30 P.M. and concluded at 08:15 P.M. The Board inter alia has considered and approved the following: (a) Convening of 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Monday, the 30th day of September, 2024. (b) Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listings Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from Monday, 23rd day of September, 2024 to Monday, 30th day of September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 30th September, 2024.

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III thereto, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has noted the resignation of Ms. Alka Jain from the position of the Company Secretary (the CS) of the Company.

