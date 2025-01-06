iifl-logo-icon 1
COSCO (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

328.6
(-3.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.32

2.21

6.27

6.26

Depreciation

-1.52

-1.46

-1

-1

Tax paid

-1.81

-0.41

-2.34

-2.33

Working capital

10.83

2.82

2.59

5.27

Other operating items

Operating

13.81

3.17

5.51

8.19

Capital expenditure

-0.35

4.18

0.44

-15.81

Free cash flow

13.45

7.35

5.95

-7.61

Equity raised

70.1

63.53

52.4

41.19

Investing

0

0

0

-0.03

Financing

65.7

55.24

45.43

45.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

149.25

126.12

103.79

78.96

