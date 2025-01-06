COSCO (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.32
2.21
6.27
6.26
Depreciation
-1.52
-1.46
-1
-1
Tax paid
-1.81
-0.41
-2.34
-2.33
Working capital
10.83
2.82
2.59
5.27
Other operating items
Operating
13.81
3.17
5.51
8.19
Capital expenditure
-0.35
4.18
0.44
-15.81
Free cash flow
13.45
7.35
5.95
-7.61
Equity raised
70.1
63.53
52.4
41.19
Investing
0
0
0
-0.03
Financing
65.7
55.24
45.43
45.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
149.25
126.12
103.79
78.96
