Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.61
Op profit growth
51.65
EBIT growth
71.87
Net profit growth
-569.78
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.52
4.2
EBIT margin
4.32
2.91
Net profit margin
10.22
-2.51
RoCE
8.02
RoNW
25.43
RoA
4.73
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
19.86
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
17.1
-7.09
Book value per share
29.44
9.58
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.11
0
P/CEPS
2.45
-7.78
P/B
1.42
5.75
EV/EBIDTA
10.8
17.82
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
220.03
34.15
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
45.16
Inventory days
139.51
Creditor days
-27.46
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.28
-0.6
Net debt / equity
2.66
8.66
Net debt / op. profit
7.32
11.75
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-61.29
-60.55
Employee costs
-9.5
-11.45
Other costs
-23.68
-23.77
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.