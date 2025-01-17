iifl-logo-icon 1
COSCO (India) Ltd Key Ratios

296
(-0.69%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:48:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.61

Op profit growth

51.65

EBIT growth

71.87

Net profit growth

-569.78

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.52

4.2

EBIT margin

4.32

2.91

Net profit margin

10.22

-2.51

RoCE

8.02

RoNW

25.43

RoA

4.73

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

19.86

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

17.1

-7.09

Book value per share

29.44

9.58

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.11

0

P/CEPS

2.45

-7.78

P/B

1.42

5.75

EV/EBIDTA

10.8

17.82

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

220.03

34.15

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

45.16

Inventory days

139.51

Creditor days

-27.46

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.28

-0.6

Net debt / equity

2.66

8.66

Net debt / op. profit

7.32

11.75

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-61.29

-60.55

Employee costs

-9.5

-11.45

Other costs

-23.68

-23.77

