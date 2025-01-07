iifl-logo-icon 1
COSCO (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

335.4
(1.62%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

147.99

133.82

126.22

136.53

yoy growth (%)

10.59

6.01

-7.54

8.41

Raw materials

-98.3

-86.32

-76.39

-86.8

As % of sales

66.42

64.51

60.52

63.57

Employee costs

-13.96

-15.05

-13.76

-13.42

As % of sales

9.43

11.25

10.9

9.83

Other costs

-24.72

-24.88

-25.38

-26.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.7

18.59

20.1

19.42

Operating profit

11

7.54

10.68

9.78

OPM

7.43

5.63

8.46

7.16

Depreciation

-1.52

-1.46

-1

-1

Interest expense

-4.08

-4.4

-3.94

-3.73

Other income

0.91

0.53

0.53

1.2

Profit before tax

6.32

2.21

6.27

6.26

Taxes

-1.81

-0.41

-2.34

-2.33

Tax rate

-28.67

-18.51

-37.32

-37.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.5

1.8

3.93

3.92

Exceptional items

0

0

0

1.63

Net profit

4.5

1.8

3.93

5.55

yoy growth (%)

149.44

-54.01

-29.31

65.99

NPM

3.04

1.35

3.11

4.07

