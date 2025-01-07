Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
147.99
133.82
126.22
136.53
yoy growth (%)
10.59
6.01
-7.54
8.41
Raw materials
-98.3
-86.32
-76.39
-86.8
As % of sales
66.42
64.51
60.52
63.57
Employee costs
-13.96
-15.05
-13.76
-13.42
As % of sales
9.43
11.25
10.9
9.83
Other costs
-24.72
-24.88
-25.38
-26.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.7
18.59
20.1
19.42
Operating profit
11
7.54
10.68
9.78
OPM
7.43
5.63
8.46
7.16
Depreciation
-1.52
-1.46
-1
-1
Interest expense
-4.08
-4.4
-3.94
-3.73
Other income
0.91
0.53
0.53
1.2
Profit before tax
6.32
2.21
6.27
6.26
Taxes
-1.81
-0.41
-2.34
-2.33
Tax rate
-28.67
-18.51
-37.32
-37.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.5
1.8
3.93
3.92
Exceptional items
0
0
0
1.63
Net profit
4.5
1.8
3.93
5.55
yoy growth (%)
149.44
-54.01
-29.31
65.99
NPM
3.04
1.35
3.11
4.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.