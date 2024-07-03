iifl-logo-icon 1
COSCO (India) Ltd Share Price

330
(-3.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:42:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open335.6
  • Day's High339.9
  • 52 Wk High435.75
  • Prev. Close340.25
  • Day's Low327.3
  • 52 Wk Low 228.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.53
  • P/E37.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value123.91
  • EPS8.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)137.28
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

COSCO (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

335.6

Prev. Close

340.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.53

Day's High

339.9

Day's Low

327.3

52 Week's High

435.75

52 Week's Low

228.2

Book Value

123.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

137.28

P/E

37.89

EPS

8.98

Divi. Yield

0

COSCO (India) Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

COSCO (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

COSCO (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:55 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.97%

Non-Promoter- 25.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

COSCO (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.16

4.16

4.16

4.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.65

42.39

41.68

39.56

Net Worth

49.81

46.55

45.84

43.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

147.99

133.82

126.22

136.53

yoy growth (%)

10.59

6.01

-7.54

8.41

Raw materials

-98.3

-86.32

-76.39

-86.8

As % of sales

66.42

64.51

60.52

63.57

Employee costs

-13.96

-15.05

-13.76

-13.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.32

2.21

6.27

6.26

Depreciation

-1.52

-1.46

-1

-1

Tax paid

-1.81

-0.41

-2.34

-2.33

Working capital

10.83

2.82

2.59

5.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.59

6.01

-7.54

8.41

Op profit growth

45.9

-29.4

9.19

1.34

EBIT growth

57.13

-35.21

2.25

14.53

Net profit growth

149.44

-54.01

-29.31

65.99

No Record Found

COSCO (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT COSCO (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Devinder Kumar Jain

Managing Director

Narinder Kumar Jain

Whole Time Director & CFO

Pankaj Jain

Whole-time Director

Manish Jain

Whole-time Director

Arun Jain

Whole-time Director

Neeraj Jain

Independent Director

Mohan Lal Mangla

Independent Director

M P Gupta

Independent Director

Sunil Jain

Independent Director

Vijender Kumar Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sudha Singh

Independent Director

Nisha Paul

Independent Director

Tejal Jain

Independent Director

Vineet Bhutani

Independent Director

Gautam Macker

Independent Director

Vivek Sharma

Independent Director

Anurag Gupta

Independent Director

Sudhir Kalra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by COSCO (India) Ltd

Summary

Cosco (India) Ltd was incorporated on January, 1980 as a Private Company and was converted into a Public Company in Dec.94. The Company is a part of the Enkay Rubber Group. The Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of Inflatable Sports balls, Tennis balls etc. and trading of Health Equipments and Fitness Accessories and other sports goods. The Company has 1 manufacturing plant, in Haryana, Gurugram. In Mar.95, the Company came out with a public issue of 10.4 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 30, aggregating Rs 4.16 crore, to expand its existing production facilities and to meet long-term working capital requirements. During 1996-97, the Company installed a Rehometer for checking the behaviour of Rubber Compounds. Water absorption machines were deployed to improve the quality of production of the entire range of inflatable balls.The Company, further established a wholly owned subsidiary company in Sri Lanka with the name Cosco Polymer Lanka (Private) Limited for manufacture of Rubber and Latex Products in 2003. The wholly owned subsidiary company in Sri Lanka namely Cosco Polymer Lanka (Private) Limited implemented the New Project for the manufacture of quality latex bladders in 2004. The manufacture of quality latex bladders project started commercial production in March, 2005. Thereafter, the manufacture of Sports Ball Bladder Bodies/Bladders project was set up in Sri Lanka during the year 2007-08.
Company FAQs

What is the COSCO India Ltd share price today?

The COSCO India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹330 today.

What is the Market Cap of COSCO India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of COSCO India Ltd is ₹137.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of COSCO India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of COSCO India Ltd is 37.89 and 2.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of COSCO India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a COSCO India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of COSCO India Ltd is ₹228.2 and ₹435.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of COSCO India Ltd?

COSCO India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.41%, 3 Years at 28.82%, 1 Year at 45.47%, 6 Month at 4.69%, 3 Month at -1.02% and 1 Month at -10.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of COSCO India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of COSCO India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.02 %

