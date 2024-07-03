Summary

Cosco (India) Ltd was incorporated on January, 1980 as a Private Company and was converted into a Public Company in Dec.94. The Company is a part of the Enkay Rubber Group. The Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of Inflatable Sports balls, Tennis balls etc. and trading of Health Equipments and Fitness Accessories and other sports goods. The Company has 1 manufacturing plant, in Haryana, Gurugram. In Mar.95, the Company came out with a public issue of 10.4 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 30, aggregating Rs 4.16 crore, to expand its existing production facilities and to meet long-term working capital requirements. During 1996-97, the Company installed a Rehometer for checking the behaviour of Rubber Compounds. Water absorption machines were deployed to improve the quality of production of the entire range of inflatable balls.The Company, further established a wholly owned subsidiary company in Sri Lanka with the name Cosco Polymer Lanka (Private) Limited for manufacture of Rubber and Latex Products in 2003. The wholly owned subsidiary company in Sri Lanka namely Cosco Polymer Lanka (Private) Limited implemented the New Project for the manufacture of quality latex bladders in 2004. The manufacture of quality latex bladders project started commercial production in March, 2005. Thereafter, the manufacture of Sports Ball Bladder Bodies/Bladders project was set up in Sri Lanka during the year 2007-08.

Read More