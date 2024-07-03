SectorTrading
Open₹335.6
Prev. Close₹340.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.53
Day's High₹339.9
Day's Low₹327.3
52 Week's High₹435.75
52 Week's Low₹228.2
Book Value₹123.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)137.28
P/E37.89
EPS8.98
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.16
4.16
4.16
4.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.65
42.39
41.68
39.56
Net Worth
49.81
46.55
45.84
43.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
147.99
133.82
126.22
136.53
yoy growth (%)
10.59
6.01
-7.54
8.41
Raw materials
-98.3
-86.32
-76.39
-86.8
As % of sales
66.42
64.51
60.52
63.57
Employee costs
-13.96
-15.05
-13.76
-13.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.32
2.21
6.27
6.26
Depreciation
-1.52
-1.46
-1
-1
Tax paid
-1.81
-0.41
-2.34
-2.33
Working capital
10.83
2.82
2.59
5.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.59
6.01
-7.54
8.41
Op profit growth
45.9
-29.4
9.19
1.34
EBIT growth
57.13
-35.21
2.25
14.53
Net profit growth
149.44
-54.01
-29.31
65.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Devinder Kumar Jain
Managing Director
Narinder Kumar Jain
Whole Time Director & CFO
Pankaj Jain
Whole-time Director
Manish Jain
Whole-time Director
Arun Jain
Whole-time Director
Neeraj Jain
Independent Director
Mohan Lal Mangla
Independent Director
M P Gupta
Independent Director
Sunil Jain
Independent Director
Vijender Kumar Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sudha Singh
Independent Director
Nisha Paul
Independent Director
Tejal Jain
Independent Director
Vineet Bhutani
Independent Director
Gautam Macker
Independent Director
Vivek Sharma
Independent Director
Anurag Gupta
Independent Director
Sudhir Kalra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by COSCO (India) Ltd
Summary
Cosco (India) Ltd was incorporated on January, 1980 as a Private Company and was converted into a Public Company in Dec.94. The Company is a part of the Enkay Rubber Group. The Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of Inflatable Sports balls, Tennis balls etc. and trading of Health Equipments and Fitness Accessories and other sports goods. The Company has 1 manufacturing plant, in Haryana, Gurugram. In Mar.95, the Company came out with a public issue of 10.4 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 30, aggregating Rs 4.16 crore, to expand its existing production facilities and to meet long-term working capital requirements. During 1996-97, the Company installed a Rehometer for checking the behaviour of Rubber Compounds. Water absorption machines were deployed to improve the quality of production of the entire range of inflatable balls.The Company, further established a wholly owned subsidiary company in Sri Lanka with the name Cosco Polymer Lanka (Private) Limited for manufacture of Rubber and Latex Products in 2003. The wholly owned subsidiary company in Sri Lanka namely Cosco Polymer Lanka (Private) Limited implemented the New Project for the manufacture of quality latex bladders in 2004. The manufacture of quality latex bladders project started commercial production in March, 2005. Thereafter, the manufacture of Sports Ball Bladder Bodies/Bladders project was set up in Sri Lanka during the year 2007-08.
Read More
The COSCO India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹330 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of COSCO India Ltd is ₹137.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of COSCO India Ltd is 37.89 and 2.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a COSCO India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of COSCO India Ltd is ₹228.2 and ₹435.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
COSCO India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.41%, 3 Years at 28.82%, 1 Year at 45.47%, 6 Month at 4.69%, 3 Month at -1.02% and 1 Month at -10.67%.
