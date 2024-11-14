iifl-logo-icon 1
COSCO (India) Ltd Board Meeting

COSCO (India) CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
COSCO (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015 (LISTING REGULATIONS) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
COSCO (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Along with the other agenda items. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
COSCO (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results For The Year & Quarter Ended On 31St March2024. Out Come of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
COSCO (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results and Limited Review Report For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2023. along with other agenda items. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of Cosco (India) Limited for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.02.2024) Inter-alia Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

COSCO (India): Related News

No Record Found

