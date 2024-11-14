Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

COSCO (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015 (LISTING REGULATIONS) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

COSCO (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Along with the other agenda items. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

COSCO (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results For The Year & Quarter Ended On 31St March2024. Out Come of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024