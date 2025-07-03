Covidh Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.39
0.04
0.03
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.12
-0.14
-0.2
Tax paid
0
-0.01
0
-0.03
Working capital
-4.57
-1.5
0.69
0.71
Other operating items
Operating
-4.88
-2.04
0.58
0.5
Capital expenditure
-0.09
0.38
0.16
0.16
Free cash flow
-4.97
-1.66
0.74
0.66
Equity raised
-20.98
-20.12
-20.17
-20.19
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
8.58
14.05
14.32
10.76
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-17.37
-7.73
-5.11
-8.76
