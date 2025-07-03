iifl-logo
Covidh Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.57
(-22.66%)
Jul 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Covidh Technolog FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.39

0.04

0.03

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.12

-0.14

-0.2

Tax paid

0

-0.01

0

-0.03

Working capital

-4.57

-1.5

0.69

0.71

Other operating items

Operating

-4.88

-2.04

0.58

0.5

Capital expenditure

-0.09

0.38

0.16

0.16

Free cash flow

-4.97

-1.66

0.74

0.66

Equity raised

-20.98

-20.12

-20.17

-20.19

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

8.58

14.05

14.32

10.76

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-17.37

-7.73

-5.11

-8.76

