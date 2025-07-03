Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
130.43
-69.17
38.86
310.61
Op profit growth
-73.89
53.74
-83.71
3,490.67
EBIT growth
-43.39
-40.25
-93.51
3,195.57
Net profit growth
-10,503.15
21.9
-94.51
3,058.19
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.79
6.97
1.39
11.92
EBIT margin
0.25
1.04
0.53
11.49
Net profit margin
-52.63
1.16
0.29
7.46
RoCE
0.45
0.57
1.08
27.7
RoNW
-46.2
0.23
0.19
5.06
RoA
-23.6
0.16
0.14
4.49
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.12
0.1
1.74
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0.5
Cash EPS
-12.78
-0.49
-0.19
1.64
Book value per share
0.51
13.17
13.05
12.96
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
87.08
305
79.74
P/CEPS
-0.46
-20.97
-158.71
84.34
P/B
11.52
0.79
2.33
10.7
EV/EBIDTA
68.51
22.48
75.56
47.29
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
32.12
Tax payout
-55.12
12.03
-45.09
-35.06
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
138.14
317.84
96.96
74.06
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-51.22
-114.01
-41.97
-50.18
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
13.58
0.44
0.4
0.16
Net debt / op. profit
37.05
8.13
11.19
0.73
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-1.87
-2.24
Other costs
-99.2
-93.02
-96.72
-85.82
No Record Found
