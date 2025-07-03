iifl-logo
Covidh Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

1.57
(-22.66%)
Jul 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

130.43

-69.17

38.86

310.61

Op profit growth

-73.89

53.74

-83.71

3,490.67

EBIT growth

-43.39

-40.25

-93.51

3,195.57

Net profit growth

-10,503.15

21.9

-94.51

3,058.19

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.79

6.97

1.39

11.92

EBIT margin

0.25

1.04

0.53

11.49

Net profit margin

-52.63

1.16

0.29

7.46

RoCE

0.45

0.57

1.08

27.7

RoNW

-46.2

0.23

0.19

5.06

RoA

-23.6

0.16

0.14

4.49

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.12

0.1

1.74

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0.5

Cash EPS

-12.78

-0.49

-0.19

1.64

Book value per share

0.51

13.17

13.05

12.96

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

87.08

305

79.74

P/CEPS

-0.46

-20.97

-158.71

84.34

P/B

11.52

0.79

2.33

10.7

EV/EBIDTA

68.51

22.48

75.56

47.29

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

32.12

Tax payout

-55.12

12.03

-45.09

-35.06

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

138.14

317.84

96.96

74.06

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-51.22

-114.01

-41.97

-50.18

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

13.58

0.44

0.4

0.16

Net debt / op. profit

37.05

8.13

11.19

0.73

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-1.87

-2.24

Other costs

-99.2

-93.02

-96.72

-85.82

