SectorIT - Software
Open₹1.5
Prev. Close₹2.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.57
Day's Low₹1.5
52 Week's High₹1.57
52 Week's Low₹1.5
Book Value₹-2.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.05
P/E0.37
EPS4.3
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.32
0.3
0.3
10.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.54
-0.42
-0.31
-10.71
Net Worth
-0.22
-0.12
-0.01
-0.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
2.13
28.91
21.35
yoy growth (%)
-100
-92.62
35.4
-16.23
Raw materials
-0.04
-2.11
-28.2
-19.79
As % of sales
0
98.96
97.53
92.69
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.39
0.04
0.03
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.12
-0.14
-0.2
Tax paid
0
-0.01
0
-0.03
Working capital
-4.57
-1.5
0.69
0.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-92.62
35.4
-16.23
Op profit growth
242.34
-111.77
2.85
117.41
EBIT growth
12.51
-156.58
29.62
95.49
Net profit growth
-47.67
-1,190.38
679.44
-100.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
25.69
33.57
11.06
35.86
25.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25.69
33.57
11.06
35.86
25.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.02
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,400.75
|25.61
|12,30,421.11
|11,116
|3.71
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,618.15
|26.29
|6,72,223.63
|6,628
|2.66
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,710.7
|37.85
|4,64,226.69
|3,045
|3.51
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
267.1
|26.08
|2,79,982.72
|2,892.2
|2.24
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,672.9
|51.54
|1,63,811.69
|710.4
|1.79
|11,583.6
|228.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hema Kumari
Executive Director
Ganapa Narsi Reddy
Independent Director
Sivaji Gopalam
Independent Director
Ganesh Amirineni
Executive Director
Suresh Fatehlalji Jain
Managing Director
Jaishree Babulal Jain
B-2 Plot 797/A Sai Krishna Bld,
Road No 36 Jubilee Hills,
Telangana - 500033
Tel: 91-040-64643093
Website: http://www.covidh.co.in
Email: cscovidh@gmail.com; info@covidh.com
1-2-285 Domalguda,
Hyderabad - 500 029
Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445
Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com
Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com
Summary
Covidh Technologies Limited Limited was formerly incorporated on January 27, 1993 with the name as Lordven Technologies Limited. The Company name then was changed from Lordven Technologies Limited to ...
Read More
Reports by Covidh Technologies Ltd
