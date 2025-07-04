iifl-logo
Covidh Technologies Ltd Share Price Live

1.57
(-22.66%)
Jul 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.5
  • Day's High1.57
  • 52 Wk High1.57
  • Prev. Close2.03
  • Day's Low1.5
  • 52 Wk Low 1.5
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-2.98
  • EPS4.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.05
  • Div. Yield0
Covidh Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1.5

Prev. Close

2.03

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.57

Day's Low

1.5

52 Week's High

1.57

52 Week's Low

1.5

Book Value

-2.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.05

P/E

0.37

EPS

4.3

Divi. Yield

0

Covidh Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

27 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Covidh Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Covidh Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

04 Jul, 2025|10:09 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 92.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 92.75%

Non-Promoter- 7.24%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 7.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Covidh Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.32

0.3

0.3

10.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.54

-0.42

-0.31

-10.71

Net Worth

-0.22

-0.12

-0.01

-0.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

2.13

28.91

21.35

yoy growth (%)

-100

-92.62

35.4

-16.23

Raw materials

-0.04

-2.11

-28.2

-19.79

As % of sales

0

98.96

97.53

92.69

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.39

0.04

0.03

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.12

-0.14

-0.2

Tax paid

0

-0.01

0

-0.03

Working capital

-4.57

-1.5

0.69

0.71

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-92.62

35.4

-16.23

Op profit growth

242.34

-111.77

2.85

117.41

EBIT growth

12.51

-156.58

29.62

95.49

Net profit growth

-47.67

-1,190.38

679.44

-100.03

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

25.69

33.57

11.06

35.86

25.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25.69

33.57

11.06

35.86

25.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.02

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0.07

Covidh Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,400.75

25.6112,30,421.1111,1163.7154,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,618.15

26.296,72,223.636,6282.6634,136210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,710.7

37.854,64,226.693,0453.5113,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

267.1

26.082,79,982.722,892.22.2417,112.760

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,672.9

51.541,63,811.69710.41.7911,583.6228.96

MORE ABOUT Covidh Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hema Kumari

Executive Director

Ganapa Narsi Reddy

Independent Director

Sivaji Gopalam

Independent Director

Ganesh Amirineni

Executive Director

Suresh Fatehlalji Jain

Managing Director

Jaishree Babulal Jain

Registered Office

B-2 Plot 797/A Sai Krishna Bld,

Road No 36 Jubilee Hills,

Telangana - 500033

Tel: 91-040-64643093

Website: http://www.covidh.co.in

Email: cscovidh@gmail.com; info@covidh.com

Registrar Office

1-2-285 Domalguda,

Hyderabad - 500 029

Tel: 91-040-27638111/4445

Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com

Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com

Summary

Covidh Technologies Limited Limited was formerly incorporated on January 27, 1993 with the name as Lordven Technologies Limited. The Company name then was changed from Lordven Technologies Limited to ...
Reports by Covidh Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Covidh Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Covidh Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.57 today.

What is the Market Cap of Covidh Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Covidh Technologies Ltd is ₹0.05 Cr. as of 03 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Covidh Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Covidh Technologies Ltd is 0.37 and -0.53 as of 03 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Covidh Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Covidh Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Covidh Technologies Ltd is ₹1.5 and ₹1.57 as of 03 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Covidh Technologies Ltd?

Covidh Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.29%, 3 Years at 10.61%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Covidh Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Covidh Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 92.76 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 7.24 %

