|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2025
|27 May 2025
|Covidh Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2025. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair We herewith submit the outcome of the Board Meeting held today at 04:00 PM concluded at 04:45 PM to approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2025 along with other agendas (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|25 Mar 2025
|25 Mar 2025
|Outcome of the board meeting held today
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2025
|3 Feb 2025
|COVIDH TECHNOLOGIES LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider unaudited financial result for the third quarter 31 st December 2024 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|COVIDH TECHNOLOGIES LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 and limited review report thereon. 2. To consider any other business with the permission of the chair. Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|Intimation regarding Change in Management of the Company w.e.f 24.10.2024 Intimation regarding Change in Management of the Company w.e.f 24.10.2024 we are hereby submitting the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24.10.2024 as the appointment and resignation of directors took place in the Board. Board had approved the Corporate Office of the Company in the meeting held on 24.10.2024
|Board Meeting
|28 Aug 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|Appointment of Additional Director under regulation 30 LODR
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|COVIDH TECHNOLOGIES LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider and approve Unaudited Financial result. Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30 june 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
