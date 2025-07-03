iifl-logo
Covidh Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.57
(-22.66%)
Jul 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

2.13

28.91

21.35

yoy growth (%)

-100

-92.62

35.4

-16.23

Raw materials

-0.04

-2.11

-28.2

-19.79

As % of sales

0

98.96

97.53

92.69

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.14

-0.07

-0.25

-1.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

3.56

0.87

5.21

Operating profit

-0.18

-0.05

0.45

0.44

OPM

0

-2.53

1.58

2.09

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.12

-0.14

-0.2

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.22

-0.26

-0.2

Other income

0.08

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.21

-0.39

0.04

0.03

Taxes

0

-0.01

0

-0.03

Tax rate

0.69

4.49

-12.09

-86.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.21

-0.41

0.03

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.21

-0.41

0.03

0

yoy growth (%)

-47.67

-1,190.38

679.44

-100.03

NPM

0

-19.57

0.13

0.02

