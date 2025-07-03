Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
2.13
28.91
21.35
yoy growth (%)
-100
-92.62
35.4
-16.23
Raw materials
-0.04
-2.11
-28.2
-19.79
As % of sales
0
98.96
97.53
92.69
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.14
-0.07
-0.25
-1.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
3.56
0.87
5.21
Operating profit
-0.18
-0.05
0.45
0.44
OPM
0
-2.53
1.58
2.09
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.12
-0.14
-0.2
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.22
-0.26
-0.2
Other income
0.08
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.39
0.04
0.03
Taxes
0
-0.01
0
-0.03
Tax rate
0.69
4.49
-12.09
-86.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.21
-0.41
0.03
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.21
-0.41
0.03
0
yoy growth (%)
-47.67
-1,190.38
679.44
-100.03
NPM
0
-19.57
0.13
0.02
