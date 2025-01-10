Crestchem Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.9
-0.25
-0.94
-1.51
Net Worth
4.9
2.75
2.06
1.49
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.27
0.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
4.9
2.75
2.33
2.13
Fixed Assets
0.17
0.1
0.11
0.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.57
1.79
2.21
1.02
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.53
0.02
0.9
1.41
Debtor Days
41.33
67.34
Other Current Assets
5.29
3.8
2.28
0.47
Sundry Creditors
-1.27
-1.74
-0.7
-0.38
Creditor Days
32.14
18.15
Other Current Liabilities
-0.98
-0.29
-0.27
-0.48
Cash
0.15
0.87
0.01
0.97
Total Assets
4.9
2.76
2.33
2.13
