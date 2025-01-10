iifl-logo-icon 1
Crestchem Ltd Balance Sheet

273
(4.84%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.9

-0.25

-0.94

-1.51

Net Worth

4.9

2.75

2.06

1.49

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.27

0.63

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

4.9

2.75

2.33

2.13

Fixed Assets

0.17

0.1

0.11

0.14

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.57

1.79

2.21

1.02

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.53

0.02

0.9

1.41

Debtor Days

41.33

67.34

Other Current Assets

5.29

3.8

2.28

0.47

Sundry Creditors

-1.27

-1.74

-0.7

-0.38

Creditor Days

32.14

18.15

Other Current Liabilities

-0.98

-0.29

-0.27

-0.48

Cash

0.15

0.87

0.01

0.97

Total Assets

4.9

2.76

2.33

2.13

