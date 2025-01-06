iifl-logo-icon 1
Crestchem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

287.5
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Crestchem Ltd

Crestchem FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.78

0.67

0.56

-0.22

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

0

Tax paid

-0.21

-0.09

-0.12

0.03

Working capital

-1.65

1.15

0.2

-0.8

Other operating items

Operating

-1.1

1.7

0.62

-0.99

Capital expenditure

0

0.05

0.03

0.07

Free cash flow

-1.1

1.75

0.65

-0.92

Equity raised

-3.01

-4.16

-4.88

-4.32

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.36

0.61

0.04

-0.46

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-4.48

-1.8

-4.19

-5.71

