Crestchem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.78
0.67
0.56
-0.22
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
0
Tax paid
-0.21
-0.09
-0.12
0.03
Working capital
-1.65
1.15
0.2
-0.8
Other operating items
Operating
-1.1
1.7
0.62
-0.99
Capital expenditure
0
0.05
0.03
0.07
Free cash flow
-1.1
1.75
0.65
-0.92
Equity raised
-3.01
-4.16
-4.88
-4.32
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.36
0.61
0.04
-0.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4.48
-1.8
-4.19
-5.71
