iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Crestchem Ltd Share Price

287.5
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open278.7
  • Day's High287.5
  • 52 Wk High350
  • Prev. Close293.35
  • Day's Low278.7
  • 52 Wk Low 70
  • Turnover (lac)8.72
  • P/E27.81
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.14
  • EPS10.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)86.25
  • Div. Yield0.17
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Crestchem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

278.7

Prev. Close

293.35

Turnover(Lac.)

8.72

Day's High

287.5

Day's Low

278.7

52 Week's High

350

52 Week's Low

70

Book Value

21.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

86.25

P/E

27.81

EPS

10.55

Divi. Yield

0.17

Crestchem Ltd Corporate Action

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Jul, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Crestchem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Crestchem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.41%

Foreign: 1.41%

Indian: 30.62%

Non-Promoter- 0.14%

Institutions: 0.13%

Non-Institutions: 67.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Crestchem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.9

-0.25

-0.94

-1.51

Net Worth

4.9

2.75

2.06

1.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7.94

7.64

6.2

0.05

yoy growth (%)

3.99

23.16

11,855.75

-63.03

Raw materials

-6.13

-5.81

-4.88

-0.04

As % of sales

77.13

76.14

78.74

86.06

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.46

-0.12

-0.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.78

0.67

0.56

-0.22

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

0

Tax paid

-0.21

-0.09

-0.12

0.03

Working capital

-1.65

1.15

0.2

-0.8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.99

23.16

11,855.75

-63.03

Op profit growth

13.43

15.64

-330.67

23.29

EBIT growth

15.6

19.99

-364.41

83.72

Net profit growth

-1.2

29.36

-329.22

19.66

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Crestchem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Crestchem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Dipak N Patel

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nitin Shantilal Shah

CFO & Company Secretary

Khyati Dipakkumar Vyas

Executive Director

Nirmit Dipak Patel

Independent Director

Jignesh Shah

Independent Director

Priyankaben M Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Crestchem Ltd

Summary

Crestchem Limited was incorporated in April, 1991. The Company is engaged in the field of processing / manufacturing/trading and marketing, of specialty chemical ingredients, the Companies products Caprylic / Capric Triglycerides in oil form and powder form and itsdown steam products also finds uses in Industrial fields and such other uses.The Company has developed two new products namely Capric / Caprylic Triglycerides and Lactose Free products, by indigenous technology efforts in the nutritional chemical field.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Crestchem Ltd share price today?

The Crestchem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹287.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Crestchem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Crestchem Ltd is ₹86.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Crestchem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Crestchem Ltd is 27.81 and 13.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Crestchem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Crestchem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Crestchem Ltd is ₹70 and ₹350 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Crestchem Ltd?

Crestchem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 89.51%, 3 Years at 89.59%, 1 Year at 263.82%, 6 Month at 140.35%, 3 Month at -8.95% and 1 Month at 7.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Crestchem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Crestchem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.04 %
Institutions - 0.13 %
Public - 67.83 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Crestchem Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.