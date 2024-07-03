SectorChemicals
Open₹278.7
Prev. Close₹293.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.72
Day's High₹287.5
Day's Low₹278.7
52 Week's High₹350
52 Week's Low₹70
Book Value₹21.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)86.25
P/E27.81
EPS10.55
Divi. Yield0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.9
-0.25
-0.94
-1.51
Net Worth
4.9
2.75
2.06
1.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7.94
7.64
6.2
0.05
yoy growth (%)
3.99
23.16
11,855.75
-63.03
Raw materials
-6.13
-5.81
-4.88
-0.04
As % of sales
77.13
76.14
78.74
86.06
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.46
-0.12
-0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.78
0.67
0.56
-0.22
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
0
Tax paid
-0.21
-0.09
-0.12
0.03
Working capital
-1.65
1.15
0.2
-0.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.99
23.16
11,855.75
-63.03
Op profit growth
13.43
15.64
-330.67
23.29
EBIT growth
15.6
19.99
-364.41
83.72
Net profit growth
-1.2
29.36
-329.22
19.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dipak N Patel
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nitin Shantilal Shah
CFO & Company Secretary
Khyati Dipakkumar Vyas
Executive Director
Nirmit Dipak Patel
Independent Director
Jignesh Shah
Independent Director
Priyankaben M Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Crestchem Ltd
Summary
Crestchem Limited was incorporated in April, 1991. The Company is engaged in the field of processing / manufacturing/trading and marketing, of specialty chemical ingredients, the Companies products Caprylic / Capric Triglycerides in oil form and powder form and itsdown steam products also finds uses in Industrial fields and such other uses.The Company has developed two new products namely Capric / Caprylic Triglycerides and Lactose Free products, by indigenous technology efforts in the nutritional chemical field.
Read More
The Crestchem Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹287.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Crestchem Ltd is ₹86.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Crestchem Ltd is 27.81 and 13.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Crestchem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Crestchem Ltd is ₹70 and ₹350 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Crestchem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 89.51%, 3 Years at 89.59%, 1 Year at 263.82%, 6 Month at 140.35%, 3 Month at -8.95% and 1 Month at 7.18%.
