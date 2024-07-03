Summary

Crestchem Limited was incorporated in April, 1991. The Company is engaged in the field of processing / manufacturing/trading and marketing, of specialty chemical ingredients, the Companies products Caprylic / Capric Triglycerides in oil form and powder form and itsdown steam products also finds uses in Industrial fields and such other uses.The Company has developed two new products namely Capric / Caprylic Triglycerides and Lactose Free products, by indigenous technology efforts in the nutritional chemical field.

Read More