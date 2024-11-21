Board Meeting 21 Nov 2024 18 Nov 2024

CRESTCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BM called for request letter received from promoter group to reclassify their holding from promoter group to public category Reclassification of shareholding of promoter group to public category Regulation 31A of the SEBI ( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

CRESTCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Bm intimation Outcome of Board meeting held on 12/11/2024 for Unaudited Financial Results for the half year and quarter ended on 30th September, 2024. REG. 30 (ANNOUCEMENT) at corporate office at Ahmedabad (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Sep 2024 12 Sep 2024

CRESTCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Resignation received from Independent Director Smt. Binaben Parasbhai Patel outcome of BM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

CRESTCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 12/08/2024 on Monday to take on record consider inter alia approve unaudited results with limited review report for the quarter 30/06/2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on 12/08/2024 for Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. REG. 30 (ANNOUCEMENT) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2024 29 Jun 2024

CRESTCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To transact the following business 1. Appointment of Smt. Priyanka M. Patel as additional director 2. Resignation of Shri Manojkumar B Patel as Independent Director 3. Shri Rajesh I Mody has been removed as his 2 tenure as Independent director is over 4. Decided to convene 32nd Annual General Meeting on Friday the 30th day of August 2024. The outcome of the Board meeting is as follows: 1. Appointment of Smt. Priyanka M. Patel as additional director w.e.f. 04/07/2024 2. Resignation of Shri Manojkumar B. Patel as Independent Director w.e.f.04/07/2024, Due to his pre occupations. The board appreciated his guidance and services during his tenure as Independent Director 3. Shri Rajesh I Mody ceased to be Independent Director as his 2 tenure as Independent director w.e.f. 04/07/2024 is over ( two tenure each of 5 years), The Board appreciated his guidance and services to the company during his long tenure all the way and vote of thanks was passed 4. Decided to convene 32nd Annual General Meeting on Friday, the 30th day of August, 2024, at 12.15 p.m. (Noon) through VC / OAVM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

CRESTCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI Regulation 2015 scheduled to be held on 28/05/2024 on Tuesday at 1.00 pm (noon) Board recommend final maiden dividend at Rs. 0.50 ( 5%) per equity shares face value of rs. 10/- Outcome of Board meeting held on 28/05/2024 for Audited Financial Results for the year ended and quarter ended on 31 March, 2024 Together with the Audit Report.-REG. 30 (ANNOUCEMENT) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024

CRESTCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting will be held on 30/03/2024 on Saturday at corporate office of the company at Ahmedabad at 12.30 pm (noon) Outcome of bm (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.03.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024