Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7.94
7.64
6.2
0.05
yoy growth (%)
3.99
23.16
11,855.75
-63.03
Raw materials
-6.13
-5.81
-4.88
-0.04
As % of sales
77.13
76.14
78.74
86.06
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.46
-0.12
-0.11
As % of sales
3.29
6.09
2.08
213.15
Other costs
-0.8
-0.69
-0.61
-0.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.16
9.14
9.98
276.81
Operating profit
0.74
0.65
0.56
-0.24
OPM
9.4
8.62
9.18
-476.04
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
0
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Other income
0.07
0.05
0.02
0.03
Profit before tax
0.78
0.67
0.56
-0.22
Taxes
-0.21
-0.09
-0.12
0.03
Tax rate
-27.39
-14.72
-22.08
-13.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.56
0.57
0.44
-0.19
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.56
0.57
0.44
-0.19
yoy growth (%)
-1.2
29.36
-329.22
19.66
NPM
7.13
7.51
7.15
-373.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.