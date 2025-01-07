iifl-logo-icon 1
Crestchem Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

280
(-0.34%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7.94

7.64

6.2

0.05

yoy growth (%)

3.99

23.16

11,855.75

-63.03

Raw materials

-6.13

-5.81

-4.88

-0.04

As % of sales

77.13

76.14

78.74

86.06

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.46

-0.12

-0.11

As % of sales

3.29

6.09

2.08

213.15

Other costs

-0.8

-0.69

-0.61

-0.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.16

9.14

9.98

276.81

Operating profit

0.74

0.65

0.56

-0.24

OPM

9.4

8.62

9.18

-476.04

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

0

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Other income

0.07

0.05

0.02

0.03

Profit before tax

0.78

0.67

0.56

-0.22

Taxes

-0.21

-0.09

-0.12

0.03

Tax rate

-27.39

-14.72

-22.08

-13.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.56

0.57

0.44

-0.19

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.56

0.57

0.44

-0.19

yoy growth (%)

-1.2

29.36

-329.22

19.66

NPM

7.13

7.51

7.15

-373.09

