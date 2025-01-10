Cybele Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.7
10.7
10.7
10.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.83
16.51
16.39
16.62
Net Worth
27.53
27.21
27.09
27.32
Minority Interest
Debt
16.1
13.15
10.05
4.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.51
0.51
0.46
0.13
Total Liabilities
44.14
40.87
37.6
32.12
Fixed Assets
29.53
28.67
28.45
27.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.49
5.49
5.49
5.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.86
6.34
2.91
-0.73
Inventories
4.41
3.98
3.3
3.01
Inventory Days
61.12
58.17
Sundry Debtors
6.67
4.81
1.99
2.03
Debtor Days
36.85
39.23
Other Current Assets
0.45
1.16
0.41
0.88
Sundry Creditors
-0.96
-0.75
-0.35
-0.33
Creditor Days
6.48
6.37
Other Current Liabilities
-1.71
-2.86
-2.44
-6.32
Cash
0.24
0.35
0.75
0.34
Total Assets
44.12
40.85
37.6
32.12
