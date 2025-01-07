Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.7
18.88
13.17
24.98
yoy growth (%)
4.33
43.35
-47.26
271.11
Raw materials
-12.78
-12.62
-8.42
-21.66
As % of sales
64.88
66.84
63.96
86.73
Employee costs
-2.77
-3.01
-1.91
-1.39
As % of sales
14.09
15.94
14.52
5.56
Other costs
-2.74
-2.88
-1.73
-1.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.95
15.25
13.16
6.07
Operating profit
1.39
0.36
1.09
0.4
OPM
7.06
1.94
8.34
1.61
Depreciation
-0.74
-0.59
-0.6
-0.46
Interest expense
-0.53
-0.26
-0.35
-0.42
Other income
0
0
0
0.01
Profit before tax
0.11
-0.49
0.13
-0.46
Taxes
-0.34
0.19
0
0
Tax rate
-307.05
-39.13
-0.12
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.23
-0.3
0.13
-0.46
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.23
-0.3
0.13
-0.46
yoy growth (%)
-23.53
-318.38
-129.58
32.59
NPM
-1.17
-1.59
1.04
-1.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.