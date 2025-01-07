iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cybele Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

38.2
(1.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:00:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cybele Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.7

18.88

13.17

24.98

yoy growth (%)

4.33

43.35

-47.26

271.11

Raw materials

-12.78

-12.62

-8.42

-21.66

As % of sales

64.88

66.84

63.96

86.73

Employee costs

-2.77

-3.01

-1.91

-1.39

As % of sales

14.09

15.94

14.52

5.56

Other costs

-2.74

-2.88

-1.73

-1.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.95

15.25

13.16

6.07

Operating profit

1.39

0.36

1.09

0.4

OPM

7.06

1.94

8.34

1.61

Depreciation

-0.74

-0.59

-0.6

-0.46

Interest expense

-0.53

-0.26

-0.35

-0.42

Other income

0

0

0

0.01

Profit before tax

0.11

-0.49

0.13

-0.46

Taxes

-0.34

0.19

0

0

Tax rate

-307.05

-39.13

-0.12

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.23

-0.3

0.13

-0.46

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.23

-0.3

0.13

-0.46

yoy growth (%)

-23.53

-318.38

-129.58

32.59

NPM

-1.17

-1.59

1.04

-1.87

Cybele Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cybele Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.