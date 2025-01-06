Cybele Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.11
-0.49
0.13
-0.46
Depreciation
-0.74
-0.59
-0.6
-0.46
Tax paid
-0.34
0.19
0
0
Working capital
4.05
1.16
-0.21
-17.72
Other operating items
Operating
3.07
0.26
-0.67
-18.65
Capital expenditure
2.18
0.91
-3.39
17.64
Free cash flow
5.25
1.17
-4.06
-1.01
Equity raised
33.24
32.17
30.19
31.23
Investing
0
0
0
-0.06
Financing
6.02
2.06
-0.81
6.88
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
44.51
35.4
25.31
37.03
