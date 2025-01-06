iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cybele Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

38.5
(4.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cybele Industries Ltd

Cybele Industrie FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.11

-0.49

0.13

-0.46

Depreciation

-0.74

-0.59

-0.6

-0.46

Tax paid

-0.34

0.19

0

0

Working capital

4.05

1.16

-0.21

-17.72

Other operating items

Operating

3.07

0.26

-0.67

-18.65

Capital expenditure

2.18

0.91

-3.39

17.64

Free cash flow

5.25

1.17

-4.06

-1.01

Equity raised

33.24

32.17

30.19

31.23

Investing

0

0

0

-0.06

Financing

6.02

2.06

-0.81

6.88

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

44.51

35.4

25.31

37.03

Cybele Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cybele Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.