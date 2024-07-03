iifl-logo-icon 1
Cybele Industries Ltd Share Price

36.84
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:57:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open34
  • Day's High37.37
  • 52 Wk High61.05
  • Prev. Close36.84
  • Day's Low34
  • 52 Wk Low 34.3
  • Turnover (lac)0.5
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value46.25
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)39.42
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Cybele Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

34

Prev. Close

36.84

Turnover(Lac.)

0.5

Day's High

37.37

Day's Low

34

52 Week's High

61.05

52 Week's Low

34.3

Book Value

46.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

39.42

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cybele Industries Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

14 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Cybele Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Cybele Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.10%

Non-Promoter- 27.89%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Cybele Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.7

10.7

10.7

10.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.83

16.51

16.39

16.62

Net Worth

27.53

27.21

27.09

27.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.7

18.88

13.17

24.98

yoy growth (%)

4.33

43.35

-47.26

271.11

Raw materials

-12.78

-12.62

-8.42

-21.66

As % of sales

64.88

66.84

63.96

86.73

Employee costs

-2.77

-3.01

-1.91

-1.39

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.11

-0.49

0.13

-0.46

Depreciation

-0.74

-0.59

-0.6

-0.46

Tax paid

-0.34

0.19

0

0

Working capital

4.05

1.16

-0.21

-17.72

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.33

43.35

-47.26

271.11

Op profit growth

278.8

-66.57

171.98

-468.53

EBIT growth

-387.45

-146.06

-1,315.94

-145.27

Net profit growth

-23.53

-318.38

-129.58

32.59

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Cybele Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,220.85

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,369.3

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.6

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,422.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.05

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cybele Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

P A Joykutty

Managing Director

Thomas P Joy

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

N Karuppiah

Executive Director

Annamma Joy

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Franklin Christopher Jean Franklin

Independent Director

M Vishnu

Chief Finance Officer & CS

P Raja Sekaran

Joint Managing Director

George P Joy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cybele Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company on 17 May 93 as Cybele Industries Ltd. (Formerly known as Q-Flex Cables Ltd), the company is promoted by P A Joykutty, Annamma Joy, Thomas Joy and Associates. It set up a unit for the manufacture of power supply cord, power cable, plastic insulated cable and ignition wiring sets at Kandigai Chengelpet District,Tamilnadu. During 2000, the company was named as Q-Flex Cables & Software Ltd, which was later on changed into Q-Flex Cables Ltd in the year 2003 and thereafter, it changed the name from Q-Flex Cables Ltd. to Cybele Industries Ltd during the year 2007.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of Building Cables, Flexible Cables, Power Cables, Submersible Pump Cables, Automotive Cables, Control Cables, Railway Signalling Cables & Power Cords which are classified under the Industrial Structure as Electrical Cables and Wires and also in property development.Though the company was incorporated in 1993, the project commenced work only in 1995, since the promoters took the necessary time to finalise financial arrangements, technical arrangements and marketing strategies.Asia Cables and Conductors, a partnership firm, in which P A Joykutty is the managing partner, is already in the cables and conductors industry and has a number of OEMs in its client list including, Voltas, Keltron, HPL, TVS Electronics, Allwyn, Wipro, Digital India, etc. The company commenced its operations on 23rd May, 1996. It was the first cabl
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Cybele Industries Ltd share price today?

The Cybele Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36.84 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cybele Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cybele Industries Ltd is ₹39.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cybele Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cybele Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cybele Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cybele Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cybele Industries Ltd is ₹34.3 and ₹61.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cybele Industries Ltd?

Cybele Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.37%, 3 Years at 44.30%, 1 Year at -21.55%, 6 Month at -11.89%, 3 Month at -14.96% and 1 Month at -7.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cybele Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cybele Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.10 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.90 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Cybele Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

