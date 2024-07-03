SectorCables
Open₹34
Prev. Close₹36.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.5
Day's High₹37.37
Day's Low₹34
52 Week's High₹61.05
52 Week's Low₹34.3
Book Value₹46.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39.42
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.7
10.7
10.7
10.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.83
16.51
16.39
16.62
Net Worth
27.53
27.21
27.09
27.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.7
18.88
13.17
24.98
yoy growth (%)
4.33
43.35
-47.26
271.11
Raw materials
-12.78
-12.62
-8.42
-21.66
As % of sales
64.88
66.84
63.96
86.73
Employee costs
-2.77
-3.01
-1.91
-1.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.11
-0.49
0.13
-0.46
Depreciation
-0.74
-0.59
-0.6
-0.46
Tax paid
-0.34
0.19
0
0
Working capital
4.05
1.16
-0.21
-17.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.33
43.35
-47.26
271.11
Op profit growth
278.8
-66.57
171.98
-468.53
EBIT growth
-387.45
-146.06
-1,315.94
-145.27
Net profit growth
-23.53
-318.38
-129.58
32.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,220.85
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,369.3
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.6
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,422.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.05
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
P A Joykutty
Managing Director
Thomas P Joy
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
N Karuppiah
Executive Director
Annamma Joy
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Franklin Christopher Jean Franklin
Independent Director
M Vishnu
Chief Finance Officer & CS
P Raja Sekaran
Joint Managing Director
George P Joy
Summary
Incorporated as a public limited company on 17 May 93 as Cybele Industries Ltd. (Formerly known as Q-Flex Cables Ltd), the company is promoted by P A Joykutty, Annamma Joy, Thomas Joy and Associates. It set up a unit for the manufacture of power supply cord, power cable, plastic insulated cable and ignition wiring sets at Kandigai Chengelpet District,Tamilnadu. During 2000, the company was named as Q-Flex Cables & Software Ltd, which was later on changed into Q-Flex Cables Ltd in the year 2003 and thereafter, it changed the name from Q-Flex Cables Ltd. to Cybele Industries Ltd during the year 2007.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of Building Cables, Flexible Cables, Power Cables, Submersible Pump Cables, Automotive Cables, Control Cables, Railway Signalling Cables & Power Cords which are classified under the Industrial Structure as Electrical Cables and Wires and also in property development.Though the company was incorporated in 1993, the project commenced work only in 1995, since the promoters took the necessary time to finalise financial arrangements, technical arrangements and marketing strategies.Asia Cables and Conductors, a partnership firm, in which P A Joykutty is the managing partner, is already in the cables and conductors industry and has a number of OEMs in its client list including, Voltas, Keltron, HPL, TVS Electronics, Allwyn, Wipro, Digital India, etc. The company commenced its operations on 23rd May, 1996. It was the first cabl
Read More
The Cybele Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36.84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cybele Industries Ltd is ₹39.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cybele Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cybele Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cybele Industries Ltd is ₹34.3 and ₹61.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cybele Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.37%, 3 Years at 44.30%, 1 Year at -21.55%, 6 Month at -11.89%, 3 Month at -14.96% and 1 Month at -7.18%.
