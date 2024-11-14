|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|CYBELE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 14.11.2024 for approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Publishing of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th Sept 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|CYBELE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter June 302024. Approved by Board the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30,2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Mrs. Franklin Christoper Jeanfranklin has been re-appointed as a Independent Director for a second term of 5 years from 26th July 2024 to 25th July 2029 subject to the members approval in the forth coming AGM
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|CYBELE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Financial Results Approval of Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report for the year ended 31st Mar 2024 Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st Mar 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|board approval for sale of agricultural land 41.70 acres located at Chinnaobalapuram Village, Gummidipoondi Taluk, Tiruvallur District, subject to the approval of share holders through e-voting in the Postal Ballot
|Board Meeting
|24 Feb 2024
|24 Feb 2024
|1. Appointment of Mr. Sunny George Kutty (DIN:01739835) as a - Non Executive Independent Director with effect from 31.03.2024 subject to the approval of shareholder through postal ballot. 2. Re-appointment of Mr.P.A.Joy Kutty (DIN: 01850120) as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the company with effect from 24.02.2024 subject to approval of shareholders through postal ballot.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|CYBELE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & nine months period ended the 31st December 2023. Approval of the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31st December 2023 Publishing of unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st Dec 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
