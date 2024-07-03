Cybele Industries Ltd Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company on 17 May 93 as Cybele Industries Ltd. (Formerly known as Q-Flex Cables Ltd), the company is promoted by P A Joykutty, Annamma Joy, Thomas Joy and Associates. It set up a unit for the manufacture of power supply cord, power cable, plastic insulated cable and ignition wiring sets at Kandigai Chengelpet District,Tamilnadu. During 2000, the company was named as Q-Flex Cables & Software Ltd, which was later on changed into Q-Flex Cables Ltd in the year 2003 and thereafter, it changed the name from Q-Flex Cables Ltd. to Cybele Industries Ltd during the year 2007.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of Building Cables, Flexible Cables, Power Cables, Submersible Pump Cables, Automotive Cables, Control Cables, Railway Signalling Cables & Power Cords which are classified under the Industrial Structure as Electrical Cables and Wires and also in property development.Though the company was incorporated in 1993, the project commenced work only in 1995, since the promoters took the necessary time to finalise financial arrangements, technical arrangements and marketing strategies.Asia Cables and Conductors, a partnership firm, in which P A Joykutty is the managing partner, is already in the cables and conductors industry and has a number of OEMs in its client list including, Voltas, Keltron, HPL, TVS Electronics, Allwyn, Wipro, Digital India, etc. The company commenced its operations on 23rd May, 1996. It was the first cable manufacturing company in India to have obtained ISO 9002 certification from Underwriters Laboratories Inc, USA during 1998-99. The company networth was fully eroded due to accumulated losses as on March,2003. The company has become a Potentially Sick Industrial Company and has made reference to BIFR.The Company submitted rehabilitation proposal to BIFR and it received its approval only in January, 2009. During 2010-11, as per the BIFR Rehabilitation Scheme, M/s. Asia Cables got merged with the Company. The partners of M/s. Asia Cables were allotted 56,75,500 equity shares of Rs.10 each on 30th April, 2010 by taking over the assets and liabilities of Asia Cables.