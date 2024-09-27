|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Notice for 31st AGM on Friday,27th September 2024 at 4 pm. AGM - Members e-voting results and Scrutiniser Report for the voting results for the 31ST AGNM conducted on 27.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) 31st AGM Proceedings - mention the time for closure and conclusion of meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.