|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|11 May 2024
|13 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, July 13, 2024, to Friday, July 19, 2024 (both days inclusive) for payment of dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, if approved, by the members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
