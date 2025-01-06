Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.72
-0.45
1.5
3.12
Depreciation
-1.12
-1.12
-1.12
-0.96
Tax paid
0.22
0.04
-0.41
-0.72
Working capital
-1.86
0.3
3.72
-0.72
Other operating items
Operating
-5.48
-1.22
3.67
0.71
Capital expenditure
2.07
0.08
1.41
0.51
Free cash flow
-3.41
-1.13
5.08
1.22
Equity raised
40.6
39.94
38.83
36.24
Investing
0
0
-2.08
1.99
Financing
0.93
1.27
0.71
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0.42
0.72
Net in cash
38.11
40.07
42.97
40.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.