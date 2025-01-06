iifl-logo-icon 1
Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

270.6
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd

Daikaffil Chem FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.72

-0.45

1.5

3.12

Depreciation

-1.12

-1.12

-1.12

-0.96

Tax paid

0.22

0.04

-0.41

-0.72

Working capital

-1.86

0.3

3.72

-0.72

Other operating items

Operating

-5.48

-1.22

3.67

0.71

Capital expenditure

2.07

0.08

1.41

0.51

Free cash flow

-3.41

-1.13

5.08

1.22

Equity raised

40.6

39.94

38.83

36.24

Investing

0

0

-2.08

1.99

Financing

0.93

1.27

0.71

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0.42

0.72

Net in cash

38.11

40.07

42.97

40.17

QUICKLINKS FOR Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd

