Summary

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. is a chemical manufacturing Company established in June 1992. Other than the production of chemicals, which after processing becomes a part of everyones day to day life, Daikaffil entered the consumer arena in 1995 by converting into a Public Limited Company. Today, it has a subscribed capital of Rs. 60 Million having more than 3000 share holders, including Foreign Collaborators, Financial Institutions, Body Corporates, Non - Resident Indians and Indian Public. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of organic chemicals and intermediaries and trading of chemicals.The Company has a production facility in Tarapur. The unit was established in 1992 and from a small turnover of about 1 crore that year, the unit achieved higher sales in the range of Rs. 10 crore, with reasonable profits and reserves in the last ten years.In 1993, the Company came across the Japanese Technology. They realised the benefits of using it resulting in low input costs as well as manual labor into production and automation respectively. Hence, the Company decided to venture into collaboration with them, on terms of transparency, trust and full co-operation from both sides.During 1997, Company started production of OBA with an installed capacity of 250000 Kgs.The main products are various types of Stilbene Derivatives, Optical Brighteners for Textiles / Paper / Detergent Industries, Naphthol Grounders for Pigments and Intermediates for Pigment Red 170. The Company is a large

