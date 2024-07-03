iifl-logo-icon 1
270.6
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open270.6
  • Day's High270.6
  • 52 Wk High265.3
  • Prev. Close265.3
  • Day's Low270.6
  • 52 Wk Low 72.01
  • Turnover (lac)34.37
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.08
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)162.36
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

270.6

Prev. Close

265.3

Turnover(Lac.)

34.37

Day's High

270.6

Day's Low

270.6

52 Week's High

265.3

52 Week's Low

72.01

Book Value

16.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

162.36

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd Corporate Action

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.43%

Non-Promoter- 50.56%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 50.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6

6

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.54

16.12

18.52

19.58

Net Worth

10.54

22.12

24.52

25.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

8.15

11.4

15.71

22.81

yoy growth (%)

-28.47

-27.46

-31.09

-13.7

Raw materials

-5.85

-7.19

-9.02

-13.38

As % of sales

71.75

63.07

57.39

58.67

Employee costs

-2.39

-1.99

-2.27

-2.3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.72

-0.45

1.5

3.12

Depreciation

-1.12

-1.12

-1.12

-0.96

Tax paid

0.22

0.04

-0.41

-0.72

Working capital

-1.86

0.3

3.72

-0.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.47

-27.46

-31.09

-13.7

Op profit growth

-1,307.77

-90.84

-43.62

-29.41

EBIT growth

575.45

-125.48

-50.25

-14.87

Net profit growth

518.12

-137.43

-54.87

-1.92

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

23.47

28.34

27.44

33.91

33.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

23.47

28.34

27.44

33.91

33.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.61

0.31

Other Income

0.86

0.56

0.56

-0.13

0.38

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Alesha Khan

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sadashiv Kanyana Shetty

Executive Director

Raghuram Kanyan Shetty

Independent Director

Omprakash Singh

Independent Director

Bhagavati Kalpesh Donga

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd

Summary

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. is a chemical manufacturing Company established in June 1992. Other than the production of chemicals, which after processing becomes a part of everyones day to day life, Daikaffil entered the consumer arena in 1995 by converting into a Public Limited Company. Today, it has a subscribed capital of Rs. 60 Million having more than 3000 share holders, including Foreign Collaborators, Financial Institutions, Body Corporates, Non - Resident Indians and Indian Public. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of organic chemicals and intermediaries and trading of chemicals.The Company has a production facility in Tarapur. The unit was established in 1992 and from a small turnover of about 1 crore that year, the unit achieved higher sales in the range of Rs. 10 crore, with reasonable profits and reserves in the last ten years.In 1993, the Company came across the Japanese Technology. They realised the benefits of using it resulting in low input costs as well as manual labor into production and automation respectively. Hence, the Company decided to venture into collaboration with them, on terms of transparency, trust and full co-operation from both sides.During 1997, Company started production of OBA with an installed capacity of 250000 Kgs.The main products are various types of Stilbene Derivatives, Optical Brighteners for Textiles / Paper / Detergent Industries, Naphthol Grounders for Pigments and Intermediates for Pigment Red 170. The Company is a large
Company FAQs

What is the Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd share price today?

The Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹270.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd is ₹162.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd is 0 and 16.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd is ₹72.01 and ₹265.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd?

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.54%, 3 Years at 102.92%, 1 Year at 249.08%, 6 Month at 88.02%, 3 Month at 50.14% and 1 Month at 29.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.43 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 50.57 %

