Open₹270.6
Prev. Close₹265.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹34.37
Day's High₹270.6
Day's Low₹270.6
52 Week's High₹265.3
52 Week's Low₹72.01
Book Value₹16.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)162.36
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.54
16.12
18.52
19.58
Net Worth
10.54
22.12
24.52
25.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8.15
11.4
15.71
22.81
yoy growth (%)
-28.47
-27.46
-31.09
-13.7
Raw materials
-5.85
-7.19
-9.02
-13.38
As % of sales
71.75
63.07
57.39
58.67
Employee costs
-2.39
-1.99
-2.27
-2.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.72
-0.45
1.5
3.12
Depreciation
-1.12
-1.12
-1.12
-0.96
Tax paid
0.22
0.04
-0.41
-0.72
Working capital
-1.86
0.3
3.72
-0.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.47
-27.46
-31.09
-13.7
Op profit growth
-1,307.77
-90.84
-43.62
-29.41
EBIT growth
575.45
-125.48
-50.25
-14.87
Net profit growth
518.12
-137.43
-54.87
-1.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
23.47
28.34
27.44
33.91
33.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
23.47
28.34
27.44
33.91
33.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.61
0.31
Other Income
0.86
0.56
0.56
-0.13
0.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Alesha Khan
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sadashiv Kanyana Shetty
Executive Director
Raghuram Kanyan Shetty
Independent Director
Omprakash Singh
Independent Director
Bhagavati Kalpesh Donga
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. is a chemical manufacturing Company established in June 1992. Other than the production of chemicals, which after processing becomes a part of everyones day to day life, Daikaffil entered the consumer arena in 1995 by converting into a Public Limited Company. Today, it has a subscribed capital of Rs. 60 Million having more than 3000 share holders, including Foreign Collaborators, Financial Institutions, Body Corporates, Non - Resident Indians and Indian Public. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of organic chemicals and intermediaries and trading of chemicals.The Company has a production facility in Tarapur. The unit was established in 1992 and from a small turnover of about 1 crore that year, the unit achieved higher sales in the range of Rs. 10 crore, with reasonable profits and reserves in the last ten years.In 1993, the Company came across the Japanese Technology. They realised the benefits of using it resulting in low input costs as well as manual labor into production and automation respectively. Hence, the Company decided to venture into collaboration with them, on terms of transparency, trust and full co-operation from both sides.During 1997, Company started production of OBA with an installed capacity of 250000 Kgs.The main products are various types of Stilbene Derivatives, Optical Brighteners for Textiles / Paper / Detergent Industries, Naphthol Grounders for Pigments and Intermediates for Pigment Red 170. The Company is a large
The Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹270.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd is ₹162.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd is 0 and 16.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd is ₹72.01 and ₹265.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.54%, 3 Years at 102.92%, 1 Year at 249.08%, 6 Month at 88.02%, 3 Month at 50.14% and 1 Month at 29.07%.
