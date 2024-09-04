|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|4 Sep 2024
|27 May 2024
|AGM 04/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI ( LODR) Regulations, 2015, the the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from August 29, 2024 to September 04,2024 and the Cut off Date is 28 August, 2024 for the purpose of 32nd Annual General Meetings, the details of which are given in the File attached herewith. Please find enclosed herewith, the proceeding of the 32nd Annual General Meeting held on September 04, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024) Please find enclosed herewith the Voting Result along with Scrutinizers report with respect to 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 06.09.2024)
