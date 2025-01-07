iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

276
(2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

8.15

11.4

15.71

22.81

yoy growth (%)

-28.47

-27.46

-31.09

-13.7

Raw materials

-5.85

-7.19

-9.02

-13.38

As % of sales

71.75

63.07

57.39

58.67

Employee costs

-2.39

-1.99

-2.27

-2.3

As % of sales

29.31

17.51

14.46

10.08

Other costs

-1.94

-2.04

-2.58

-3.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.88

17.93

16.43

16.93

Operating profit

-2.03

0.16

1.84

3.26

OPM

-24.95

1.47

11.7

14.3

Depreciation

-1.12

-1.12

-1.12

-0.96

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.05

-0.06

-0.02

Other income

0.46

0.55

0.84

0.84

Profit before tax

-2.72

-0.45

1.5

3.12

Taxes

0.22

0.04

-0.41

-0.72

Tax rate

-8.24

-10.17

-27.89

-23.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.5

-0.4

1.08

2.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.5

-0.4

1.08

2.39

yoy growth (%)

518.12

-137.43

-54.87

-1.92

NPM

-30.69

-3.55

6.88

10.5

Daikaffil Chem : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.