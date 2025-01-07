Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8.15
11.4
15.71
22.81
yoy growth (%)
-28.47
-27.46
-31.09
-13.7
Raw materials
-5.85
-7.19
-9.02
-13.38
As % of sales
71.75
63.07
57.39
58.67
Employee costs
-2.39
-1.99
-2.27
-2.3
As % of sales
29.31
17.51
14.46
10.08
Other costs
-1.94
-2.04
-2.58
-3.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.88
17.93
16.43
16.93
Operating profit
-2.03
0.16
1.84
3.26
OPM
-24.95
1.47
11.7
14.3
Depreciation
-1.12
-1.12
-1.12
-0.96
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.05
-0.06
-0.02
Other income
0.46
0.55
0.84
0.84
Profit before tax
-2.72
-0.45
1.5
3.12
Taxes
0.22
0.04
-0.41
-0.72
Tax rate
-8.24
-10.17
-27.89
-23.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.5
-0.4
1.08
2.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.5
-0.4
1.08
2.39
yoy growth (%)
518.12
-137.43
-54.87
-1.92
NPM
-30.69
-3.55
6.88
10.5
