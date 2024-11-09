|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Nov 2024
|25 Nov 2024
|Please find enclosed herewith, Outcome of the Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|DAIKAFFIL CHEMICALS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed herewith, the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 09, 2024 Please find enclosed herewith, Financial Result for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 Please find enclosed herewith, clarification regarding incorrect meeting date in subject line (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|DAIKAFFIL CHEMICALS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Appointment of (a)Chief Financial Officer and (b)Company Secretary, by the Board at its meeting held on August 08, 2024, the details of which are given in the files attached herewith. Please find enclosed herewith, outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|DAIKAFFIL CHEMICALS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Please find attached herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 25, 2024 along with Financial Result for the year ended on March 31, 2024 Please find attachment regarding appointment of Internal Auditor of Company for the F.Y. 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Apr 2024
|15 Apr 2024
|Please find enclosed herewith details of the Change in Designation of 2 (Two) Directors of the company and appointment of the Secretarial Auditor of the company by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 15, 2024. The Board of directors at its meeting held on April 15, 2024 has changed the corporate office address where the books of accounts and other records of the company shall be kept and maintained, details of which are attached herewith
|Board Meeting
|26 Mar 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|The Board of Directors has, at its meeting held on March 26, 2024, appointed 4( Four) New Directors, the details of which are given in the files attached herewith. Appointment of 4( Four) New Directors by the Board at its Meeting held on March 26, 2024, the details of which are given in the files attached herewith. Post submission, one typographical error was noticed in the Outcome of the Board Meeting and Disclosure. The Said error are as t term of five years is to be read w.e.f. March 26, 2024 instead of March 25, 2028. The Details of error are given in the file attached herewith
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|DAIKAFFIL CHEMICALS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Pls refer attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
