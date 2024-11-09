iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd Board Meeting

247.3
(-1.98%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:16:00 AM

Daikaffil Chem CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Nov 202425 Nov 2024
Please find enclosed herewith, Outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting9 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
DAIKAFFIL CHEMICALS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed herewith, the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 09, 2024 Please find enclosed herewith, Financial Result for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 Please find enclosed herewith, clarification regarding incorrect meeting date in subject line (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
DAIKAFFIL CHEMICALS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Appointment of (a)Chief Financial Officer and (b)Company Secretary, by the Board at its meeting held on August 08, 2024, the details of which are given in the files attached herewith. Please find enclosed herewith, outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202416 May 2024
DAIKAFFIL CHEMICALS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Please find attached herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 25, 2024 along with Financial Result for the year ended on March 31, 2024 Please find attachment regarding appointment of Internal Auditor of Company for the F.Y. 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
Board Meeting15 Apr 202415 Apr 2024
Please find enclosed herewith details of the Change in Designation of 2 (Two) Directors of the company and appointment of the Secretarial Auditor of the company by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 15, 2024. The Board of directors at its meeting held on April 15, 2024 has changed the corporate office address where the books of accounts and other records of the company shall be kept and maintained, details of which are attached herewith
Board Meeting26 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
The Board of Directors has, at its meeting held on March 26, 2024, appointed 4( Four) New Directors, the details of which are given in the files attached herewith. Appointment of 4( Four) New Directors by the Board at its Meeting held on March 26, 2024, the details of which are given in the files attached herewith. Post submission, one typographical error was noticed in the Outcome of the Board Meeting and Disclosure. The Said error are as t term of five years is to be read w.e.f. March 26, 2024 instead of March 25, 2028. The Details of error are given in the file attached herewith
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
DAIKAFFIL CHEMICALS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Pls refer attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Daikaffil Chem: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.