Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd Summary

Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. is a chemical manufacturing Company established in June 1992. Other than the production of chemicals, which after processing becomes a part of everyones day to day life, Daikaffil entered the consumer arena in 1995 by converting into a Public Limited Company. Today, it has a subscribed capital of Rs. 60 Million having more than 3000 share holders, including Foreign Collaborators, Financial Institutions, Body Corporates, Non - Resident Indians and Indian Public. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of organic chemicals and intermediaries and trading of chemicals.The Company has a production facility in Tarapur. The unit was established in 1992 and from a small turnover of about 1 crore that year, the unit achieved higher sales in the range of Rs. 10 crore, with reasonable profits and reserves in the last ten years.In 1993, the Company came across the Japanese Technology. They realised the benefits of using it resulting in low input costs as well as manual labor into production and automation respectively. Hence, the Company decided to venture into collaboration with them, on terms of transparency, trust and full co-operation from both sides.During 1997, Company started production of OBA with an installed capacity of 250000 Kgs.The main products are various types of Stilbene Derivatives, Optical Brighteners for Textiles / Paper / Detergent Industries, Naphthol Grounders for Pigments and Intermediates for Pigment Red 170. The Company is a large producer of OPTICAL BRIGHTENING AGENTS - OBAs, broadly used in the Cellulosic Fibers, Pulp and Paper, Detergent and Soap. It setup a modern plant at Tarapur near Mumbai with Japanese Collaboration having forward integration production facilities from PNTSA, DNS, DAS, DHS to various OBAs under one roof. Installed capacity of various OBAs is around 2000MT per annum including few important Intermediates covering Carboxylic acid and Carbon Amides, used for Pigments which are manufactured exclusively for the overseas market. Thereafter, the Company installed capacities for Crude, Concentrated Highly Conc. and Liquid OBAs for Paper / Textiles and for Detergents / Soaps, CBUS type. The Company is the registered trademark of the OBAs manufactured.