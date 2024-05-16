Approval of Sub-Division /Stock Split of Equity Shares of the Company. Fixation of record date for Sub-Division of Equity Shares (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that DAVANGERE SUGAR COMPANY LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE DAVANGERE SUGAR COMPANY LTD (543267) RECORD DATE 31.05.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 31/05/2024 DR-643/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE179G01011 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 31/05/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 22.05.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Davangere Sugar Company Limited (DAVANGERE) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. May 31, 2024 Symbol DAVANGERE Company Name Davangere Sugar Company Ltd New ISIN INE179G01029 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., May 31, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 29.05.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No.20240522-6 dated May 22, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code DAVANGERE SUGAR COMPANY LTD (543267) New ISIN No. INE179G01029 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 31-05-2024 (DR- 643/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 30.04.2024)