Deccan Bearings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.18
2.18
2.18
2.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.95
-1.77
-1.31
-0.9
Net Worth
0.23
0.41
0.87
1.28
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.23
0.41
0.87
1.28
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.09
0.28
0.4
0.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.08
0.06
0.4
0.62
Inventories
0
0
0.02
0.02
Inventory Days
331.81
7.42
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.53
Debtor Days
0
196.86
Other Current Assets
0.13
0.12
0.42
0.57
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.38
Creditor Days
0
141.15
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.06
-0.04
-0.12
Cash
0.07
0.07
0.06
0.08
Total Assets
0.24
0.41
0.87
1.29
No Record Found
