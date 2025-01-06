iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Deccan Bearings Ltd Balance Sheet

92.16
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Deccan Bearings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.18

2.18

2.18

2.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.95

-1.77

-1.31

-0.9

Net Worth

0.23

0.41

0.87

1.28

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.23

0.41

0.87

1.28

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.09

0.28

0.4

0.57

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.08

0.06

0.4

0.62

Inventories

0

0

0.02

0.02

Inventory Days

331.81

7.42

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.53

Debtor Days

0

196.86

Other Current Assets

0.13

0.12

0.42

0.57

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.38

Creditor Days

0

141.15

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-0.06

-0.04

-0.12

Cash

0.07

0.07

0.06

0.08

Total Assets

0.24

0.41

0.87

1.29

Deccan Bearings : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Deccan Bearings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.