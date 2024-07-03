iifl-logo-icon 1
Deccan Bearings Ltd Share Price

92.16
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open92.16
  • Day's High92.16
  • 52 Wk High92.16
  • Prev. Close92.16
  • Day's Low92.16
  • 52 Wk Low 35.87
  • Turnover (lac)0.13
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.77
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.12
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Deccan Bearings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

92.16

Prev. Close

92.16

Turnover(Lac.)

0.13

Day's High

92.16

Day's Low

92.16

52 Week's High

92.16

52 Week's Low

35.87

Book Value

0.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.12

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Deccan Bearings Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Deccan Bearings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Deccan Bearings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.07%

Non-Promoter- 43.92%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Deccan Bearings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.18

2.18

2.18

2.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.95

-1.77

-1.31

-0.9

Net Worth

0.23

0.41

0.87

1.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.02

0.98

1.41

3.46

yoy growth (%)

-97.76

-30.47

-59.17

135.4

Raw materials

-0.02

-0.94

-1.36

-2.52

As % of sales

108.21

96.12

96.6

72.78

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.17

-0.21

-0.66

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.41

-0.23

-0.28

-0.64

Depreciation

0

0

-0.04

-0.12

Tax paid

0

-0.03

0

0.02

Working capital

-0.11

0.04

-0.97

-0.45

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-97.76

-30.47

-59.17

135.4

Op profit growth

49.99

-70.08

76

-7.24

EBIT growth

73.72

-16.05

-55.88

57.78

Net profit growth

52.94

-6.01

-53.34

60.7

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Deccan Bearings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

MORE ABOUT Deccan Bearings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Vinay Tendulkar

Independent Director

Shilpa Parab

Managing Director

Ritesh Parab

Independent Director

Sandip Pawar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sneha Lohogaonkar

Independent Director

Nitin Oza

Independent Director

Aakansha Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Deccan Bearings Ltd

Summary

Deccan Bearings Ltd, incorporated in 1985, is engaged in the business of Ball and Roller Bearings which are required in the Automobile pumps, gear boxes, heavy earth moving equipments and industrial sectors. Predominantly the Company deals in Bearings required by the Automobile Industry and gear boxes. The Company manufactures taper roller bearings at Rajkot Plant with an installed capacity of 1 million pieces per annum. The growth of the Bearing Industry is primarily depended on the growth of OEM and after-sales-markets and can be more co-related with the Automotive and Industrial Sectors. The majority of the demand for bearings in the Indian Market comes from the automobiles sector, whereas the requirement for Industrial Bearings is well spread out over different varieties of bearings. There is a wide range of different kind of bearings and in different sizes with specific purposes depending on the end application of bearings. Whereas there are many Indian players in production of different types of bearings, most of them are producing automobile bearings, while some are producing bearings which find use in the Industrial sector. With the support of diligent personnel, Company is supplying and trading best quality Bearings. The procurement of these bearing is done from trusted sources, which make use of fine quality steel and modern machines for their production. These bearings, highly rust proof and abrasive resistant, are offered to customers at nominal market rates. Wid
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Deccan Bearings Ltd share price today?

The Deccan Bearings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹92.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Deccan Bearings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deccan Bearings Ltd is ₹20.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Deccan Bearings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Deccan Bearings Ltd is 0 and 119.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Deccan Bearings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deccan Bearings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deccan Bearings Ltd is ₹35.87 and ₹92.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Deccan Bearings Ltd?

Deccan Bearings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 81.11%, 3 Years at 124.45%, 1 Year at 155.22%, 6 Month at 46.31%, 3 Month at 10.24% and 1 Month at 4.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Deccan Bearings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Deccan Bearings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.08 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.92 %

