SectorTrading
Open₹92.16
Prev. Close₹92.16
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹92.16
Day's Low₹92.16
52 Week's High₹92.16
52 Week's Low₹35.87
Book Value₹0.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.12
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.18
2.18
2.18
2.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.95
-1.77
-1.31
-0.9
Net Worth
0.23
0.41
0.87
1.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.02
0.98
1.41
3.46
yoy growth (%)
-97.76
-30.47
-59.17
135.4
Raw materials
-0.02
-0.94
-1.36
-2.52
As % of sales
108.21
96.12
96.6
72.78
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.17
-0.21
-0.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.41
-0.23
-0.28
-0.64
Depreciation
0
0
-0.04
-0.12
Tax paid
0
-0.03
0
0.02
Working capital
-0.11
0.04
-0.97
-0.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-97.76
-30.47
-59.17
135.4
Op profit growth
49.99
-70.08
76
-7.24
EBIT growth
73.72
-16.05
-55.88
57.78
Net profit growth
52.94
-6.01
-53.34
60.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Vinay Tendulkar
Independent Director
Shilpa Parab
Managing Director
Ritesh Parab
Independent Director
Sandip Pawar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sneha Lohogaonkar
Independent Director
Nitin Oza
Independent Director
Aakansha Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Deccan Bearings Ltd, incorporated in 1985, is engaged in the business of Ball and Roller Bearings which are required in the Automobile pumps, gear boxes, heavy earth moving equipments and industrial sectors. Predominantly the Company deals in Bearings required by the Automobile Industry and gear boxes. The Company manufactures taper roller bearings at Rajkot Plant with an installed capacity of 1 million pieces per annum. The growth of the Bearing Industry is primarily depended on the growth of OEM and after-sales-markets and can be more co-related with the Automotive and Industrial Sectors. The majority of the demand for bearings in the Indian Market comes from the automobiles sector, whereas the requirement for Industrial Bearings is well spread out over different varieties of bearings. There is a wide range of different kind of bearings and in different sizes with specific purposes depending on the end application of bearings. Whereas there are many Indian players in production of different types of bearings, most of them are producing automobile bearings, while some are producing bearings which find use in the Industrial sector. With the support of diligent personnel, Company is supplying and trading best quality Bearings. The procurement of these bearing is done from trusted sources, which make use of fine quality steel and modern machines for their production. These bearings, highly rust proof and abrasive resistant, are offered to customers at nominal market rates. Wid
Read More
The Deccan Bearings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹92.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deccan Bearings Ltd is ₹20.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Deccan Bearings Ltd is 0 and 119.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deccan Bearings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deccan Bearings Ltd is ₹35.87 and ₹92.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Deccan Bearings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 81.11%, 3 Years at 124.45%, 1 Year at 155.22%, 6 Month at 46.31%, 3 Month at 10.24% and 1 Month at 4.99%.
