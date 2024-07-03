Summary

Deccan Bearings Ltd, incorporated in 1985, is engaged in the business of Ball and Roller Bearings which are required in the Automobile pumps, gear boxes, heavy earth moving equipments and industrial sectors. Predominantly the Company deals in Bearings required by the Automobile Industry and gear boxes. The Company manufactures taper roller bearings at Rajkot Plant with an installed capacity of 1 million pieces per annum. The growth of the Bearing Industry is primarily depended on the growth of OEM and after-sales-markets and can be more co-related with the Automotive and Industrial Sectors. The majority of the demand for bearings in the Indian Market comes from the automobiles sector, whereas the requirement for Industrial Bearings is well spread out over different varieties of bearings. There is a wide range of different kind of bearings and in different sizes with specific purposes depending on the end application of bearings. Whereas there are many Indian players in production of different types of bearings, most of them are producing automobile bearings, while some are producing bearings which find use in the Industrial sector. With the support of diligent personnel, Company is supplying and trading best quality Bearings. The procurement of these bearing is done from trusted sources, which make use of fine quality steel and modern machines for their production. These bearings, highly rust proof and abrasive resistant, are offered to customers at nominal market rates. Wid

