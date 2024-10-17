Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

DECCAN BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE BOARD MEETING INTIMATION FOR MEETING HELD ON 17TH OCTOBER 2024 AT 1 PM The Board Meeting to be held on 17/10/2024 has been revised to 17/10/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 17/10/2024 at 1 pm has been reschedule to 17/10/2024 at 5 pm (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.10.2024) ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 22-10-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024) ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE INTIMATION OF DEFERMENT OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 17TH OCTOBER, 2024 AT 5 PM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024) DECCAN BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the matters mentioned in the notice dated 9th October, 2024. In continuation with intimation of deferment of meeting which was originally held on 17th October, 2024.The Board Meeting is now Reschedule on Tuesday, 22nd October, 2024 to approve the matters mentioned in the notice dated 9th October, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/10/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

DECCAN BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE BOARD MEETING INTIMATION SCHDULE TO BE HELD ON 5TH SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 1 P.M. AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE BOARD MEETING OUTCOME FOR MEETING HELD ON 5TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 AT 1 PM AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

DECCAN BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and Any Other Business with Permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board meeting dated 16.07.2024 to consider & approve the Un- audited Financial Results & Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with other business. Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 21 Jun 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21st June, 2024

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 23 May 2024

Resignation of Ms. Sneha Lohogaonkar from the post of Company Secretary & compliance Officer of the company w.e.f . 23.05.2024

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 7 May 2024

DECCAN BEARINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report & Statement of Assets & Liabilities & Cash Flow Statement for the quarter & year ended 31st March2024 along with other business. Outcome of the Board meeting dated 15.05.2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e 15.05.2024 , approved & adopted audited financial results along with Auditors Report & Statement of Assets & Liabilities & Cash Flow Statement for the quarter & year ended 31.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024