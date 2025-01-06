Deccan Bearings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.41
-0.23
-0.28
-0.64
Depreciation
0
0
-0.04
-0.12
Tax paid
0
-0.03
0
0.02
Working capital
-0.11
0.04
-0.97
-0.45
Other operating items
Operating
-0.53
-0.23
-1.3
-1.19
Capital expenditure
0
0
-1.79
0
Free cash flow
-0.53
-0.23
-3.09
-1.19
Equity raised
-1.79
-1.26
-0.18
1.54
Investing
-0.17
-0.32
0.73
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.49
-1.81
-2.54
0.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.