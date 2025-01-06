iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Deccan Bearings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

92.16
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Deccan Bearings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.02

0.98

1.41

3.46

yoy growth (%)

-97.76

-30.47

-59.17

135.4

Raw materials

-0.02

-0.94

-1.36

-2.52

As % of sales

108.21

96.12

96.6

72.78

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.17

-0.21

-0.66

As % of sales

442.34

17.74

15.33

19.24

Other costs

-0.36

-0.17

-0.86

-0.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1,653.85

17.54

61.06

24.9

Operating profit

-0.46

-0.3

-1.03

-0.58

OPM

-2,104.42

-31.41

-73

-16.93

Depreciation

0

0

-0.04

-0.12

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.05

0.08

0.79

0.07

Profit before tax

-0.41

-0.23

-0.28

-0.64

Taxes

0

-0.03

0

0.02

Tax rate

0

13.58

1.44

-4.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.41

-0.26

-0.28

-0.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.41

-0.26

-0.28

-0.61

yoy growth (%)

52.94

-6.01

-53.34

60.7

NPM

-1,874.1

-27.43

-20.29

-17.75

Deccan Bearings : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Deccan Bearings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.