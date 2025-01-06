Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.02
0.98
1.41
3.46
yoy growth (%)
-97.76
-30.47
-59.17
135.4
Raw materials
-0.02
-0.94
-1.36
-2.52
As % of sales
108.21
96.12
96.6
72.78
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.17
-0.21
-0.66
As % of sales
442.34
17.74
15.33
19.24
Other costs
-0.36
-0.17
-0.86
-0.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1,653.85
17.54
61.06
24.9
Operating profit
-0.46
-0.3
-1.03
-0.58
OPM
-2,104.42
-31.41
-73
-16.93
Depreciation
0
0
-0.04
-0.12
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.05
0.08
0.79
0.07
Profit before tax
-0.41
-0.23
-0.28
-0.64
Taxes
0
-0.03
0
0.02
Tax rate
0
13.58
1.44
-4.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.41
-0.26
-0.28
-0.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.41
-0.26
-0.28
-0.61
yoy growth (%)
52.94
-6.01
-53.34
60.7
NPM
-1,874.1
-27.43
-20.29
-17.75
