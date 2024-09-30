|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE AGM OUTCOME & PROCEEDINGS OF DECCAN BEARINGS LIMITED HELD ON 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 AT 4 PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024) ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE SCRUTINIZER REPORT OF 39TH AGM OF DECCAN BEARINGS LIMITED (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.