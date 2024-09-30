AGM 30/09/2024 ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE AGM OUTCOME & PROCEEDINGS OF DECCAN BEARINGS LIMITED HELD ON 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 AT 4 PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024) ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE SCRUTINIZER REPORT OF 39TH AGM OF DECCAN BEARINGS LIMITED (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)