Devhari Exports India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
7.43
7.43
7.43
7.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.29
-0.18
-0.18
-0.18
Net Worth
7.14
7.25
7.25
7.25
Minority Interest
Debt
1.63
1.53
1.67
2.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.77
8.78
8.92
9.34
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
10
10
10
10
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.24
-1.23
-1.23
-0.82
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.36
Sundry Creditors
-1.01
-1.01
-1.01
-0.94
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.27
-0.26
-0.26
-0.24
Cash
0.02
0.02
0.16
0.16
Total Assets
8.78
8.79
8.93
9.34
