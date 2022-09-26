Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.96
16,587.78
-79.21
Op profit growth
-430.98
-258.84
-1,225.9
EBIT growth
177.32
263.72
2,289.78
Net profit growth
212.08
1,258.12
427.48
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.24
-0.06
6.47
-0.11
EBIT margin
0.52
0.15
7.18
0.06
Net profit margin
0.35
0.09
1.15
0.04
RoCE
7.16
4.41
1.88
RoNW
4.11
1.37
0.1
RoA
1.2
0.66
0.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.17
0.05
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.16
0.05
0
4.67
Book value per share
1.04
0.96
0.96
0.95
Valuation ratios
P/E
200.6
0
0
P/CEPS
193.05
P/B
10.4
EV/EBIDTA
105.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-30.9
-33.84
-15.68
-27.13
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
107.27
32.69
685.91
Inventory days
17.2
6.43
0
Creditor days
-83.84
-24.83
-759.04
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-45.68
-10.83
-1.23
0
Net debt / equity
1.52
-0.56
0.38
0.24
Net debt / op. profit
13.88
15.69
16.76
-121.66
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-97.94
-98.34
-84.28
-98.94
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.25
-4.38
-0.36
Other costs
-1.46
-1.45
-4.85
-0.81
