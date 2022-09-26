Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.56
14.05
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-95.97
846.77
Raw materials
0
0
-0.51
-13.79
As % of sales
0
0
91.51
98.17
Employee costs
0
0
-0.04
-0.15
As % of sales
0
0
7.95
1.12
Other costs
-1.13
-0.07
-0.77
-0.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
137.37
3.18
Operating profit
-1.13
-0.07
-0.77
-0.34
OPM
0
0
-136.83
-2.48
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1.14
0.22
0.79
0.35
Profit before tax
0
0.15
0.01
0
Taxes
0
-0.04
0
0
Tax rate
5.9
-26.65
-8.86
-36.08
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0.11
0.01
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0.11
0.01
0
yoy growth (%)
-95.62
673.92
559.58
-91.83
NPM
0
0
2.51
0.01
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.